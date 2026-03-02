Textile Exchange Unveils Commitment-Based Pathway For Members To Accelerate Responsible Raw Material Production

LONDON — February 26, 2026 — Textile Exchange has unveiled further details about its new membership structure, designed to guide the fashion, textile, and apparel industry in a collective course of action toward preferred production systems for raw materials and fibers.

The organization first announced its pivot toward a more action-oriented membership in November 2025. The new structure introduces two distinct cohorts: the Community Cohort, suited for organizations who do not directly produce or source raw materials, and the Action Cohort which offers clear steps for brands, retailers, and raw material producers.

This approach is designed to better cater to the distinct needs and goals of different organizations and support them to take steps to scale preferred production systems while achieving beneficial outcomes for climate, nature, people, and animals.

Today’s announcement focuses on the Action Cohort and introduces the three-step pathway:

Step one: Reporting on progress to build clarity and momentum

Action Cohort members begin by reporting data relating to their materials sourcing or production. Reporting helps members and the broader community collectively identify gaps, measure progress, and more confidently plan the next steps for deeper, more effective action. For many current members, this will be a continuation of reporting through Textile Exchange’s Materials Benchmark.

For 2026, reporting will continue on a voluntary basis for members, with it becoming mandatory for brands and retailers in 2027. For organizations in Tiers 1–3 and Tier 4, the introduction of reporting requirements will be on a longer timeline.

Step two: Verifying best practice to strengthen credibility and outcomes

As Action Cohort members progress, they focus on increasing the proportion of their materials sourced or produced from verified preferred production systems. These include materials produced under Textile Exchange standards and other certification and verification schemes with third-party assurance to ensure that practices, data, outcomes, and claims are accurate, consistent, and independently assessed.

Best practice verification will focus on actions in key areas, including:

Pesticide and fertilizer use

Deforestation and conversion

Animal welfare

Textile-to-textile recycling

Human rights and livelihoods

Overall certified/verified sourcing

Members will also be supported in setting achievable and meaningful targets to increase their proportion of materials from verified systems, guided by aggregate targets that provide a clear direction of travel for the industry.

These targets, with further details to be published shortly, combined with reporting requirements, provide a standardized way to credibly measure and track progress, with a focus on doing so via best practices that are verified by standards and certifications.

Target-setting will be required of brands and retailers in the Action Cohort starting in 2027, with supplier and producer requirements introduced at a later stage.

Step three: Lead to deliver impact at scale

Textile Exchange intends to accelerate collective action toward system transformation by working with leading brands, retailers, suppliers, and producers who raise the bar on what credible progress looks like. Through designated working groups, members will be supported to take decisive actions that drive system-wide impact beyond what any one organization could achieve alone.

Sarah Needham, Chief Engagement and Partnerships Officer, said: “By introducing a clear pathway for our new Action Cohort, we give both those who source materials and those who produce them the structure and confidence to accelerate their impact and help transform our industry. We know the ambition and appetite for change is there. This new approach clearly sets out how we move forward, concretizing the steps needed to accelerate the shift to preferred production systems, and supporting organizations in driving lasting impact.”

What membership means in practice

Textile Exchange membership offers a wide range of resources and tools tailored to support organizations at every stage of their journey. Those in the Community Cohort receive access to all of Textile Exchange’s reports and research, providing actionable insights into material production, sustainability progress, and key industry trends. They can also connect virtually with peers through Textile Exchange’s members-only forum, The Hub, join members-only convenings, and enjoy discounted access to the Textile Exchange conference and other events.

Action Cohort members receive all of these benefits, alongside expert guidance and hands-on support to advance their organization’s efforts to source or produce more responsible materials. This includes support with reporting and target-setting, access to workshops, opportunities to participate in active change and leadership, and complimentary tickets to the Textile Exchange conference.

As organizations renew their Textile Exchange membership, they will be placed into the cohort that best aligns with their needs and their organizational status.

For more information on Textile Exchange’s transition to a new membership structure, visit: https://textileexchange.org/membership/

Posted: Marchy 2, 2026

Source: Textile Exchange