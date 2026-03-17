Lenzing Introduces TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 To China Market At Intertextile Shanghai, Advancing Denim Innovation Through Mill Partnerships

LENZING, Austria — MARCH 17, 2026 — The Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of regenerated cellulosic fibers, shared the China market debut of its latest fiber innovation, TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, at Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition.

Originally developed for denim constructions and first introduced at Kingpins Amsterdam in September 2025, TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 is now advancing beyond denim applications into broader woven apparel categories. The fiber is a key component of Lenzing’s strategy to offer premium fibers that serve growing global consumer demand for alternative, more responsible fabrics¹ ² ³.

The promising launch of HV100 is being propelled by Lenzing’s partnerships with mills and their trust in the TENCEL™ brand. With initial traction in denim, development has now expanded into bottom-weight fabrics like chinos and shirting. Chinese mill partners are at the forefront of bringing these next-phase applications to market.

“China is one of the world’s leading markets for innovation and we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with brands, retailers and fabric mills across the country,” said Yann Lepage, Executive Vice President, Commercial Textiles at Lenzing AG. “The new TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 fiber reflects our collaborative approach to innovation, acting on client insight with our R&D expertise to deliver a differentiated solution to the market. We very much look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners here in China. Together we are driving product innovation and supporting the evolving needs of this important market.”

Demand driven by consumer trust

The growing momentum behind TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 reflects the value and trust consumers, mills and brands place in the TENCEL™ brand, particularly in China.

According to a NielsenIQ study¹, TENCEL™ is the fiber brand that consumers in China are most aware of for the fifth consecutive year, with purchase intent reaching 92% for apparel. Globally, among consumers familiar with the TENCEL™ brand, 85% express intent to purchase garments made with its fibers, while 88% report satisfaction with products they have purchased containing TENCEL™ fibers.

Engineering texture, expanding applications

TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, while serving a market need, carries the same strong environmental credentials as the broader LENZING™ Lyocell fiber portfolio² ³ ⁴. The fiber was engineered to create fabrics that look and feel close to natural fibers while retaining the soft hand-feel and environmental profile TENCEL™ fibers are known for. Through the Variocut technology, Lenzing creates controlled variation in the TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 fibers staple lengths which produces subtle surface irregularities and a matte finish to give fabrics an organic, less uniform appearance.

“TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 is a unique offering for the apparel market. While standard TENCEL™ Lyocell is known and loved for creating smooth and even fabrics, TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 provides a look and feel that is more reminiscent of naturally grown fibers. TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 thus opens up new possibilities in segments where a more matte and irregular fabric surface is desired,” said Julia Ulrich, Head of Product Management Textiles, Lenzing.

China mills as catalysts for global innovation

Chinese textile manufacturers play a pivotal role in scaling new fiber concepts for the global textile market. These mills serve not only domestic demand but also act as R&D partners and production engines for international and Chinese brands alike. Their technical sophistication and established relationships with brands and retailers worldwide make them essential partners in bringing innovations like TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 from concept to commercial scale.

“For the Chinese market, TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 bridges the gap between technology and nature, especially in denim, delivering a rugged and matte texture, injecting new momentum into the high-end fabric market. Partners like Advance Denim have demonstrated how their craftsmanship turns TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 into a unique semi-matte handfeel, demonstrating distinctive technique in the high-end denim sector,” said Vincent Hu, Senior Commercial Director, Textiles China, Lenzing.

Mills currently testing TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 report predictable processing across standard spinning and weaving equipment. Texture intensity can be adjusted through blend composition, giving designers flexibility from warp to weft constructions.

Wang Zongwen, Managing Director of Advance Denim shared, “Having partnered with Lenzing for over two decades, we have always been dedicated to tackling industry pain points and meeting consumers’ demand for comfort. This collaboration is especially exciting, we have jointly tackled a ‘seemingly impossible’ challenge, building on the exceptional drape, strength, and environmental advantages of TENCEL™ Lyocell, and endowing it with a cotton-like natural luster. This product is a significant breakthrough in advancing the denim category and a testament to Lenzing’s technical prowess.”

“Through the blending of long and short fibers, TENCEL™ Lyocell-HV100 delivers an unprecedented texture of natural fibers, with production results achieving an exceptionally high first-pass quality that far exceeded expectations. I believe that this ‘cotton-like’ new style not only injects vitality into denim but also holds the potential to extend into areas like knitwear and sweaters in the future, with the long-term promise of reshaping the landscape of niche markets,” added Wang Gang, Sales Director of Denim Yarn at Texhong International Group.

Enabling the next chapter of innovation together

The China debut of TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 marks the next phase of innovation and will support higher-value product development, broader applications and deeper cross-value-chain collaboration. Lenzing invites industry partners to explore TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 and the broader fiber portfolio.

Detailed fiber specifications, application guidelines and certification information are available through Lenzing Pro (lenzingpro.com), Lenzing’s digital platform built for supply chain partners.

Fiber characteristics

Linear density: 1.7 dtex

Luster: Semi-dull (matte aesthetic)

Staple length: High variation (Variocut technology)

Blending flexibility: Variable ratios with TENCEL™ Lyocell Standard or cotton

Environmental profile² ³ ⁴

Carbon footprint: ≥50% reduction vs. generic lyocell

Water consumption: ≥50% reduction vs. generic lyocell

Sourcing: FSC® (FSC-C041246) or PEFC-certified/controlled wood

Manufacturing: Closed-loop process with >99.8% solvent recovery

Current applications

Denim (including warp constructions)

Woven apparel (bottom-weight fabrics, shirting)

Posted: March 17, 2026

Source: The Lenzing Group