Ibex Taps Nuyarn® For Next-Generation 3D Knit Sweaters High-Performance Merino Technology Meets Zero-Waste 3D Construction

New Zealand — February 9, 2026 — In a move that merges advanced textile engineering with domestic 3D knitting, Ibex has integrated Nuyarn® performance yarn into its new Nautilus Fisherman Sweater.

While Nuyarn® is the established technical standard for outdoor baselayers, this product demonstrates the yarn’s versatility in high-end lifestyle applications.

The Nautilus Fisherman sweater merges a classic 8-gauge, 2×2 rib knit aesthetic with the modern precision of bespoke 3D knitting in Brooklyn, NY. The sweater is made with Nuyarn® technology, utilizing a 70% merino wool and 30% nylon blend. Unlike conventional spinning, Nuyarn® drafts fibers onto a high-performance filament without a traditional twist. This proprietary structure allows the wool to perform at its peak, resulting in a resilient, 3D knit garment that offers:

Superior Thermal Efficiency: 35% increased thermal retention with higher loft and air permeability for superior temperature regulation.

35% increased thermal retention with higher loft and air permeability for superior temperature regulation. Unrivaled Durability: 8.8x higher durability and significantly higher burst strength and abrasion resistance than conventional ring-spun merino.

8.8x higher durability and significantly higher burst strength and abrasion resistance than conventional ring-spun merino. Enhanced Comfort : 5x faster drying times and 85% more elasticity than standard merino, achieved without the use of spandex.

: 5x faster drying times and 85% more elasticity than standard merino, achieved without the use of spandex. Environmental Benefit of the 3D knitting process: 3D knitting creates garments in their final shape directly on the machine. This dramatically reduces material waste since there are no fabric offcuts, leaving little to no waste.

“This partnership with Ibex is a perfect example of how Nuyarn technology can be applied to redefine classic silhouettes,” said Monica Ebert, Nuyarn VP of Sales. “By integrating our twist-free yarn into a bespoke 3D knitting process, Ibex is demonstrating our technology isn’t just for performance layers.”

“We’re seeing incredible opportunities in outdoor luxury—athleisure, sweaters, and accessories where performance meets everyday style,” said Andy Wynne, CEO of Nuyarn. “The technology we’ve developed doesn’t have to be confined to technical baselayers. Merino, when spun correctly, belongs everywhere—from trail runners, hikers, cyclists, and skiers to staple everyday pieces that are comfortable, breathable, and durable.”

Crafted with precision, the Nautilus Fisherman sweater blends tradition with innovation. Featuring 3D knitted construction and specialized underarm venting for superior breathability and movement, each piece is made to order in men’s or women’s sizes at ibex.com with a fast 6–9 day turnaround.

Posted: February 9, 2026

Source: Nuyarn®