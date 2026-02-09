GenuTrace And Kinset Partner To Help Brands Defend Cotton Claims As Germany Tightens Greenwashing Enforcement And UFLPA Scrutiny Continues

BRIGHTWATERS, N.Y. — February 9, 2026 — As Germany becomes one of the first EU member states to enforce sweeping anti-greenwashing rules and global brands continue to face enforcement under the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), GenuTrace and Kinset today announced a collaboration designed to help companies prove cotton origin claims with evidence that can withstand regulatory scrutiny.

The partnership responds to a rapidly changing compliance landscape in which sustainability and origin claims are no longer assessed on intent or documentation alone, but on whether they can be substantiated with verifiable, product-linked proof. Germany’s amended Act Against Unfair Competition—implementing the EU’s Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive—now explicitly prohibits generic or unverifiable environmental claims, while UFLPA enforcement continues to place the burden of proof on importers to demonstrate that cotton is not linked to forced labor.

Against this backdrop, GenuTrace and Kinset are delivering a dual-layer cotton traceability model that connects physical fiber-level verification with Digital Product Passport (DPP)-ready supply-chain data, enabling brands to move from claimed origin to defensible origin.

GenuTrace brings fiber-level isotope testing, a scientific method that assesses geographic origin directly from the cotton itself, independent of documentation. Kinset provides the digital infrastructure to structure, preserve, and connect supplier and location data across the cotton value chain—creating a regulator-legible record aligned with emerging Digital Product Passport requirements.

“Regulation has fundamentally changed the question brands must answer,” said MeiLin Wan, Founder and CEO of GenuTrace. “It’s no longer where did you intend to source from? It’s can you prove that the cotton in this product actually comes from where you say it does? By linking physical origin verification directly to digital records, we help companies respond to enforcement with evidence, not explanations.”

Cotton supply chains are long, fragmented, and prone to aggregation, blending, and loss of origin information—particularly at early transformation stages such as spinning and recycling. This loss of origin integrity directly affects downstream textile mills, apparel manufacturers, footwear brands, and home textile producers, where cotton origin claims are ultimately made to consumers and regulators. While digital traceability systems and certifications remain important, regulators are increasingly testing whether the material reality of the fiber itself aligns with the claims being made downstream. Documentation alone has proven insufficient under both EU consumer-protection law and UFLPA enforcement.

“Digital Product Passports and due-diligence systems only work if the data behind them is credible,” said Katie O’Riordan, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinset. “Our collaboration focuses on connecting existing supply-chain data with independent physical verification, so companies can strengthen compliance without rebuilding their systems from scratch.”

From Sustainability Claims to Enforcement-Ready Evidence

The collaboration is designed to support brands facing increasing scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions. It enables earlier detection of sourcing risk, strengthens audit and investigation readiness, and supports consistent, defensible disclosures across markets as Digital Product Passports become mandatory in the EU.

As Germany’s greenwashing rules take effect and UFLPA enforcement continues to expand, the direction of travel is clear: traceability is no longer about transparency alone—it is about proof. Claims must be limited to what can be substantiated, and systems must be designed with enforcement in mind.

By linking physical evidence to digital traceability, GenuTrace and Kinset offer a practical model for navigating this new compliance reality—one where the most resilient strategies are those that replace promises with proof.

