Colombia Shows Its Fashion Strength on the Global Stage

MIAMI, FL.— February 13, 2026 — Colombia’s fashion industry is demonstrating its versatility and global reach this month, with leading apparel suppliers presenting at MAGIC Sourcing Las Vegas, February 17–19, and designers gaining international visibility during New York Fashion Week. The Colombia Country Pavilion at MAGIC invites apparel brands and retailers to explore the country’s capabilities in design, manufacturing, and innovation.

Participating companies include Tulum Fashions, known for premium swimwear and resortwear, and Aritex, a leader in streetwear and lifestyle apparel, together representing the breadth of Colombia’s fashion expertise. This year also marks the first participation at MAGIC for Ciprés y Arrayán and Nexxos Studio, highlighting a new wave of Colombian companies expanding their global footprint and reinforcing the country’s reputation as a strategic sourcing partner.

New Colombian Exhibitors Expand Sourcing Capabilities

Ciprés y Arrayán, specialized in high-performance cycling and activewear, offers brands a fully integrated sportswear partnership, from concept and technical design to manufacturing, packaging, and export logistics. With in-house R&D, digital printing, sublimation, and modular production, the company delivers scalable, high-quality performance apparel across multiple athletic categories, combining technical innovation with reliability and export readiness.

Nexxos Studio brings over four decades of vertically integrated manufacturing expertise, providing full-package solutions from concept to finished collection. With in-house knitting, cutting, sewing, printing, and embroidery, Nexxos ensures control over quality, timelines, and traceability. Its advanced technology, customization options, and direct collaboration without intermediaries make it a flexible, responsive partner for brands seeking speed, scalability, and transparency.

“These four companies highlight Colombia’s sourcing advantages: nearshoring proximity to the U.S. market, flexible and scalable production, speed to market, high standards, and vertically integrated supply chains that enable faster replenishment and smarter inventory strategies,” said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency within the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

Colombia’s fashion sector continues to gain global traction. In 2025, exports reached approximately US$238 million, with the United States accounting for around 41% across categories including shapewear, swimwear, underwear, and casualwear. Supported by a robust business network, sustainability commitments, and a tradition of innovation rooted in craftsmanship and natural textile expertise, the country offers a diversified ecosystem capable of delivering both creativity and industrial scale. Colombian suppliers also offer flexible minimum order quantities, allowing brands to maintain lower inventories and improve cash flow.

Runway Momentum in New York

Colombia’s visibility in global fashion extends beyond sourcing platforms. Simultaneously, the country of beauty’s creativity is making an impact on international runways during New York Fashion Week, demonstrating the influence across both manufacturing and high-fashion design.

Colombian prêt-à-porter brand Somos Arial 12 presents its runway show, showcasing designs rooted in artisanal craftsmanship and generational expertise. Each garment reflects more than 50 hours of detailed work, celebrating individuality, timeless elegance, and narrative design.

Designer Raúl Peñaranda will unveil his collection Bolero Nights at Rockefeller Plaza, marking a milestone as he joins the official New York Fashion Week calendar under CFDA recognition. The collection blends nostalgic references to the 1950s and 1960s with architectural tailoring, handcrafted embellishments, and custom textiles, reaffirming Colombian influence within global luxury fashion.

Additionally, eight Bogotá-based brands —Alanna, A Modo Mio, C’emadier, Más Cincuenta y Siete by Love Me Jeans, Lorant & Co, Lyenzo, Liza Herrera, and Kernel Leather— will present collections at the Fashion Designers of Latin America runway through the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce’s internationalization initiative, strengthening exposure for emerging and popular fashion segments.

“Together, these milestones reflect Colombia’s growing global visibility across the entire fashion value chain, from sourcing and manufacturing to high-fashion creativity, reinforcing the country’s position as a complete, competitive, and increasingly influential player in the global fashion scene,” Caballero concluded.

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source: PROCOLOMBIA USA