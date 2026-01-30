YKK Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony For Phase 3 Expansion Of Vietnam Co., Ltd.’S Nhon Trach Factory

TOKYO — January 30, 2026 — YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 29 for the Phase 3 expansion of YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd.’s Nhon Trach Factory.

Yuji Furukawa

Approximately 40 people attended the ceremony, including Yoshimine Kobayashi, Executive Vice President and Head of the Manufacturing & Engineering Division of YKK Corporation, and Yuji Furukawa, President of YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd., along with other stakeholders.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

YKK Vietnam will construct a state‑of‑the‑art factory on the site adjacent to its existing Phase 1 and Phase 2 facilities in Nhon Trach. With the launch of the Nhon Trach Factory Phase 3 expansion, YKK Vietnam will increase production capacity and further enhance its product development capabilities, solidifying its position as a core technology hub within the ASEAN region.

By leveraging advanced automation technologies, the Phase 3 factory will establish a highly efficient production system capable of delivering products that meet the diverse needs of customers, including leading global brands.

Overview of factory expansion

  • Construction site: Lot 10, N2 Road, Nhon Trach 3 IP – Phase 2, Tho Commune, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
  • Amount invested: 83.6 million USD – (buildings, machinery and equipment, etc.)
  • Land area: 176,701m2
  • Building area: 110,460m2
  • Planned building completion date: May 2027

Company overview

  • Location : (Headquarters) Lot 10, N2 Road, Nhon Trach 3 IP – Phase 2, Phuoc An Commune, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam
  • Factories: Bien Hoa, Nhon Trach, Dong Van
  • Offices: Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Yangon
  • Company established: May 27, 1998
  • President: Yuji Furukawa
  • Capital stock: 16.8 million USD
  • Business description: Manufacturing and sales of fastening products

Posted: January 30, 2026

Source: YKK Corporation

