Polartec Joins IMAQA To Support The Next Generation Of Climate Research In The Arctic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — January 21, 2026 — Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand renowned for pioneering more sustainable and innovative textile solutions, is proud to support the IMAQA project, an initiative led by a group of young scientists dedicated to studying the effects of climate change in extreme Arctic environments.

(Editor’s Note: IMAQA is an organization based in Belgium, active in scientific expeditions, field logistics for researchers, glaciological data collection and educational activities. Its ambition is to build bridges between exploration, science and knowledge transfer to younger generations.)

With several major missions carried out in recent years, IMAQA has established itself as an essential partner for scientific institutions wishing to collect crucial data on climate change. The team’s expeditions across Greenland and Alaska have combined scientific research with education and storytelling, highlighting how curiosity, collaboration, and care for the environment can inspire meaningful action. These same values reflect Polartec’s ethos and its long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility.

Working in one of the planet’s most remote and unpredictable regions demands absolute reliability from every piece of equipment, which is why the researchers wear garments made with high-performance Polartec® fabrics, including Polartec® Alpha™ active insulation and Polartec® Power Shield™ Pro, a non-PFAS weather protection membrane made from plant-based Biolon™* nylon.

Originally developed to offer dynamic protection in extreme environments, both fabrics are the result of Polartec’s continuous effort to reduce environmental impact. The high- performance technical fabrics also enable IMAQA’s scientists and explorers to maintain focus, comfort, and efficiency while working in difficult and dynamic environments. In fact, these same fabrics can be found in collections by outdoor brands such as 66°North, Black Diamond and many others.

“At Polartec®, innovation has always been guided by the belief that performance and responsibility can and should coexist,” Alessandro Perseo, Marketing Director Polartec,. “Supporting IMAQA was a natural continuation of a broader commitment to help people pursue their goals in harmony with the planet. Every Polartec® fabric is created with the same attention to comfort, endurance, and sustainability that defines the brand’s work across generations.”

Polartec’s drive to merge technical excellence with environmental responsibility is reflected in the company’s support for initiatives of this kind. Through partnerships like IMAQA, Polartec® continues to invest in the future. Its support of projects that empower young people and advance scientific understanding demonstrates how responsible materials combined with people-centric values can contribute to positive change.

* Biolon™ is a trademark of Milliken & Company.

** 20k mm water resistance (ISO 811)/20k g/m²/24hrs breathability (JIS L1099, B1).

*** The Biolon™ nylon plant-based content within Power Shield™ Pro reduces reliance on fossil fuels and lowers carbon footprint by up to 50% compared with virgin Nylon-6,6.

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: Polartec®, a Milliken & Company brand