Clover Knits Appoints Stacey Bridges As Vice President Of Sales And Operations

CLOVER, S.C. — January 16, 2026 — Clover Knits, Inc. (CK), a trusted, family-owned supplier of 100% Made in the USA quality knit fabrics for more than four decades, announces the appointment of textile industry veteran Stacey Bridges to the newly created position of Vice President of Sales and Operations.

With more than 30 years of textile experience, Mr. Bridges brings deep industry expertise to his new role at CK. He most recently served as VP of Sales at Hanes Dye & Finishing and held a variety of production and sales management roles during his 30 years with the former Carolina Cotton Works (CCW). Bridges holds a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Science from Clemson University.

“Stacey’s vast experience makes him the perfect fit to drive sales growth and optimize our operations to best meet customer needs,” said CK President Kevin McCarter. “Widely recognized for his industry knowledge and customer focus, we look forward to Stacey playing a strategic role as we expand on the innovation that distinguishes CK in the market.”

“I am excited to be joining the Clover Knits team,” said Bridges. “I look forward to helping new and existing customers achieve their product and production goals by leveraging the innovation that CK is widely recognized for across the industry.”

Posted: January 16, 2026

Source: Clover Knits, Inc.