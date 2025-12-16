SPESA Announces 2026 Advancements In Manufacturing Technologies

RALEIGH, N.C. — December 15, 2025 — SPESA (Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas) is pleased to announce that early bird registration is open for its 2026 Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference, taking place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. The event will be hosted at the Columbus Fashion Alliance’s (CFA) flagship location, The LOOM, a massive, multi-use innovation hub, slated to open early next year.

SPESA’s annual Advancements Conference brings together manufacturers, technology providers, and other industry leaders to explore the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of sewn products manufacturing. Programming will focus on solutions that improve efficiency, scalability, workforce development, and competitiveness across the sewn products supply chain, including automation, digital production tools, data-driven decision-making, and other cutting-edge solutions across production operations.

“Advancing sewn products manufacturing is not just about the technologies we adopt. It’s about supporting and strengthening our workforce, building resilient supply chains, and ensuring the long-term competitiveness of our industry,” said SPESA President, Michael McDonald. “This conference represents an opportunity to celebrate innovation, share solutions, and foster partnerships that will help manufacturers thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

A National Hub for Fashion, Retail & Manufacturing Innovation

An important component of the SPESA Advancements Conference is that it moves to a new market each year, with the goal of showcasing the work being done locally and regionally to advance sewn products manufacturing across the U.S. In 2026, the conference will be held in Columbus, Ohio, a city that has long been recognized as one of the nation’s leading fashion and apparel hubs.

The city is home to the headquarters of major brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria’s Secret, DSW, and Express, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across design, manufacturing, sourcing, and supply chain operations. At the state level, Ohio ranks third nationally in manufacturing employment, reinforcing Columbus’s position as a domestic production powerhouse.

Local Support Through the Columbus Fashion Alliance

SPESA is excited to have the support of the Columbus Fashion Alliance (CFA) for its 2026 Advancements Conference.

The CFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to positioning Columbus as a leading fashion capital by supporting designers, brands, manufacturers, and creative entrepreneurs. Through education, workforce development, and industry collaboration, CFA plays a critical role in strengthening the region’s fashion and manufacturing infrastructure while fostering innovation and economic growth.

“Columbus is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic fashion hubs in the United States, making it an ideal city for SPESA’s upcoming Advancements Conference,” said CFA Founder, Yohannan Terrell. “We’re excited to welcome SPESA and leaders from across the industry to experience, firsthand, how Columbus is shaping the future of fashion and sewn products manufacturing.”

“We are incredibly grateful for CFA’s support on this event. Through partnerships, like this, we’re able to showcase how collaboration can drive progress within our industry,” added SPESA’s Michael McDonald.

An Innovative Backdrop at The LOOM

The 2026 SPESA Advancements Conference will be held at The LOOM, a 40,000-plus square-foot fashion innovation and incubation hub in downtown Columbus developed by the Columbus Fashion Alliance and supported through strategic partnerships with local institutions like the Columbus College of Art & Design. Slated to open in early 2026, The LOOM will offer creative studios, coworking space, event areas, industry equipment, and production resources all under one roof.

Through its various offerings and resources, The LOOM provides a creative space where technology, workforce development, and domestic manufacturing capability come together. Hosting the Advancements Conference at The LOOM reinforces SPESA’s commitment to showcasing the communities and organizations actively investing in the growth of U.S. apparel and sewn products manufacturing.

Learn more: www.spesa.org

Posted: December 16, 2025

Source: The Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA)