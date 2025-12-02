Circulose, M&S Collaborate

Circulose has partnered with Marks & Spencer (M&S). The collaboration supports Circulose’s goal of expanding circular materials in the fashion industry, with M&S planning to integrate a significant volume of CIRCULOSE® — a material made entirely from textile waste — into future collections. CIRCULOSE enables brands to reduce reliance on virgin fibers while lowering waste and emissions.

“We are thrilled to welcome M&S as Circulose’s first Scaling Partner in the UK,” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO of Circulose. “Their leadership in sustainability and commitment to circular fashion plays an important role in accelerating adoption of next-generation fibers.”

2025 Quarterly Issue IV