Avery Dennison Expands Deal With San Francisco 49ers

Avery Dennison, Mentor, Ohio, has extended its partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, continuing as the team’s exclusive partner for personalization and embellishment technologies via its Embelex solutions portfolio. The updated agreement expands in-venue customization at the 49ers Team Store at Levi’s® Stadium with new stations for personalized jerseys and customizable Levi’s jackets.

“This partnership shows how far fan engagement has come,” said Steve Mason, vice president, general manager, Commercial & Embelex, Avery Dennison. “It used to be about buying a jersey off the rack. Now, with on-demand customization and digital patches, fans can create something personal and interactive; a memento that connects them to a moment, a season, even the community around the team.”

2025 Quarterly Issue IV