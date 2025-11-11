Groz-Beckert Embroidery Machine Needles Optimize Industrial Embroidery Processes

ALBSTADT, Germany — November 11, 2025 — Groz-Beckert, global supplier of industrial machine needles, provides solutions that enhance quality and efficiency in the embroidery process. The needle system DBxK5 impresses with its special technical features and broad variety of versions – and in its latest version, DBxK5 LGR, offers a reliable solution even for complex applications such as 3D embroidery.

Technically refined for demanding embroidery processes

Needle system DBxK5 has been specifically engineered for industrial machine embroidery. It ensures stable stitch formation even at high machine speeds. The large eye facilitates the smooth gliding of embroidery threads, significantly reducing the risk of thread breakage and skipped stitches – even when using thick or effect threads. The standard RG point provides excellent penetration across a wide range of textile materials without damaging them.

Another key feature is the needle’s high resistance to deflection, achieved through an optimized geometry. This ensures reliable loop formation and helps to prevent skipped stitches, thereby contributing to high process reliability. Additionally, a specially designed scarf minimizes contact between the needle and the hook – protecting the hook, extending needle life, and ultimately enhancing the quality of the embroidery.

Application-specific variants for maximum flexibility

The various versions of the DBxK5 system enable precise adaptation to specific embroidery applications. For example, the DBxK5 KK variant was developed with a shortened shank for use in machines equipped with raised needle plates or integrated sequin devices. The reduced shank length prevents collisions with these components. When embroidering thick materials, it also ensures that the shank does not penetrate or damage the fabric.

The DBxK5 SS variant is primarily used in sequin embroidery. Featuring an even shorter shank, it prevents sequins or other delicate appliqués from being damaged by the shank’s penetration during stitching.

Developed for very fine sequins

When embroidering very small and delicate sequins, there is an increased risk of damaging them during the embroidery process. To address this challenge, the DBxK5 SAN™ 15 version was developed. It features an even shorter shank compared to the KK and SS versions, as well as a cylindrical blade design. This results in a maximized cylindrical working area on the needle—slim enough to apply even the smallest sequins reliably and without damage.

Even when stitching sequins onto thicker embroidery grounds, the particularly slim geometry of the SAN™ 15 needle ensures that the sequins remain intact throughout the process.

Robust and precise – perfect for resilient materials

For particularly demanding applications – such as embroidering caps, felt, or leather – Groz-Beckert offers the special application needle DBxK5 SAN™ 1. Its reinforced blade provides significantly enhanced needle stability, reducing deflection and effectively preventing needle breakage and skipped stitches. This is complemented by an optimized geometry in the area between the scarf and the eye, which improves loop formation, minimizes the risk of skipped stitches, and protects the hook.

An additional advantage of the SAN™ 1 needle is the GEBEDUR™ (titanium nitride) coating, which offers increased wear resistance – especially in the highly stressed eye and point areas. The needle’s profile is rounded out by an enlarged eye that not only facilitates easier threading but also enables the processing of thicker embroidery threads.

The new solution for 3D embroidery with thick foam materials

3D embroidery presents a unique challenge: foam elements – commonly known as puffy materials – are used to create raised, three-dimensional effects. During the embroidery process, the needle must penetrate deeply into the foam, placing significant stress on the embroidery thread. With particularly thick foam materials, there is an increased risk of the thread becoming pinched between the needle and the foam – often resulting in thread breakage and skipped stitches.

This is where Groz-Beckert’s new DBxK5 LGR needle comes into play. Specifically engineered to meet the demands of 3D embroidery, it features an extended long groove that reaches into the shank area, providing enough space for the embroidery thread, even during deep needle penetration. The thread remains securely positioned within the groove and is protected throughout the entire process. The result: a significantly more reliable embroidery process, even on highly compressible materials, and clean, high-quality embroideries with a distinct three-dimensional effect.

Wide range of point styles and needle sizes

Needle system DBxK5 from Groz-Beckert is not only available in different versions for specific embroidery applications, but also offers a broad selection of point styles and a comprehensive size range – from Nm 60/8 to Nm 110/18. This allows for precise adaptation of the needle to both the material being embroidered and the intended application.

The R and RG point styles are particularly well-suited for woven fabrics and leather, with the RG point also being applicable for knitted fabrics. For fine knits such as T-shirts or polo shirts, the rounded FFG/SES point is ideal, while the FG/SUK point delivers clean results on coarser knitwear. The TR point, in turn, is the preferred choice for open fabric structures such as tulle.Supplementary solutions for special cases

As an alternative to system DBxK5, the standard lockstitch needle DBx1 can also be used in embroidery machines under certain conditions. This is particularly relevant when extremely fine needles below Nm 60/8 or specific point styles not available in the DBxK5 range are required. In such cases, the DBx1 system serves as a functional alternative.

Conversely, when the use of thicker needles starting from Nm 120/19 is necessary – as may be the case in technical embroidery applications – the 1738A needle system is a suitable option.

Quality makes the difference

With needle system DBxK5 in its different versions, Groz-Beckert offers a well-thought-out portfolio for both single and multihead embroidery machines. The wide range of point styles, needle sizes, and versions allows for precise adaptation to diverse materials, machine configurations, and embroidery applications. Whether in standard embroidery, sequin work, embroideries on robust materials, or complex 3D embroidery – Groz-Beckert is a reliable partner providing precise solutions that reduce downtime, minimize thread and needle breakage, and improve overall results.

The choice of the right needle is not a minor detail – it is a key factor for efficiency and quality in the embroidery process.

Posted: November 11, 2025

Source: Groz-Beckert