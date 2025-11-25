BlueCherry® By CGS And Lodestar Announce Strategic Partnership To Transform Italian Fashion Supply Chains 

NEW YORK CITY & MILAN — November 26, 2025 — BlueCherry® by CGS, a global supplier of end-to-end fashion supply chain solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Lodestar, an Italy-based technology company and system integrator.

Lodestar will serve as the official reseller of the BlueCherry suite of modular solutions in Italy, bringing advanced ERP, PLM, SFC, WMS, Quality, ESG, and Digital Product Passport (DPP) tools to fashion, apparel, footwear, and lifestyle brands across the region.

To mark the launch of the partnership, BlueCherry and Lodestar will host an introductory kick-off event on November 26, 2025, at Lodestar’s Milan offices. The event will bring together Italian fashion executives, industry media, and technology leaders from across Italy.

The collaboration brings together BlueCherry’s proven track record as a trusted global partner to Fortune 500 fashion brands with Lodestar’s local expertise and integration capabilities, enabling Italian companies to fast-track digital transformation, strengthen compliance, and realize measurable ROI.

“Italy has always been at the forefront of fashion design and craftsmanship, and now its brands are embracing digital transformation at speed,” said Paul F. Magel, president of BlueCherry by CGS. “Our partnership with Lodestar allows us to deliver the full breadth of the BlueCherry suite to Italian fashion companies, giving them the agility, compliance, and AI-powered insights they need to compete globally.”

“At Lodestar, we have always sought to partner with the world’s most innovative technology providers to deliver true business transformation for our customers,” said Fabio Luinetti, CEO of Lodestar. “By bringing BlueCherry’s unified, fashion-first platform to Italy, we can help apparel, footwear, and lifestyle brands modernize their supply chains, reduce costs, and achieve the visibility and sustainability today’s market demands.”

The BlueCherry–Lodestar partnership will focus on empowering Italian brands to:

Modernize operations with a unified digital thread across PLM, ERP, and shop floor.

Comply with ESG and EU Digital Product Passport mandates through embedded reporting and traceability.

Adopt AI-driven workflows to cut errors, speed decision-making, and forecast demand more accurately.

Scale globally with modular solutions tailored to fashion’s unique size, style, and allocation needs.

For more information about BlueCherry by CGS and the partnership with Lodestar, please visit www.bluecherry.com or www.lodestar.eu.

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: Bluecherry® By Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS)