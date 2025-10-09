Lenzing And Mill Partners Introduce Next-Gen Denim Possibilities With New TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 Fiber Innovation At Kingpins

LENZING, Austria — October 9, 2025 — When Kingpins Amsterdam opens its doors next week, the global denim community will witness Lenzing unveil a special denim showcase featuring a curated selection of key pieces made with TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 fibers in collaboration with various leading mill partners.

Featuring a wide range of denim styles from bottoms to tops in light and dark washes, the collection shows how this collaborative fiber innovation brings versatility to both everyday staples and elevated statement pieces.

Engineering authenticity through innovation

The challenge seemed paradoxical: how to engineer imperfection that looks natural? With Variocut technology, the fibers create natural irregularities and a matte finish, paired with a soft hand feel and reduced drape fluidity, delivering the authentic, premium look designers and brands seek while opening new creative and functional possibilities for denim:

Textured look – authentic denim wash down performance with a soft, natural hand feel

Matte finishing and opaque aesthetic

Natural softness paired with a reduced drape fluidity

“With the introduction of TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, we are reaching a new milestone in denim innovation. This new development delivers the authentic wash-down performance and opaque, matte aesthetics of a genuine denim, while maintaining the sustainability advantages of TENCEL™ fibers1,2. TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 also enables new design expressions with textured surfaces and a natural, comforting softness – opening fresh possibilities for denim creators worldwide,” explained Tuncay Kılıçkan, Head of Global Business Development, Denim, at Lenzing. “With TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, we’re pushing denim design further – achieving bright blue indigo wash-downs without off-shades, a matte authentic look, and that natural softness we’ve always aimed for.”

Adriano Goldschmied, the industry known “Godfather of Denim”, shared his vision on why authentic texture and new fiber solutions are vital for the future of denim: “I was truly excited to see how Lenzing’s new TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 expands the creative horizon for TENCEL™. Its evolution brings the fiber closer to the essence of heritage denim, with a richer, more intense uptake of indigo dye – deep, soulful, and beautifully authentic. All of this, while preserving the signature softness and drape we love in TENCEL™. In my view, it bridges the core denim look with the elevated hand feel that defines modern comfort.”

Amy Wang, General Manager, Advance Denim:

“Driven by the passion for Lenzing’s products, I often incorporate TENCEL™ fibers across our denim fabric designs. I have long sought a fiber that combines all the benefits of TENCEL™ with the natural feel of cotton – previously a major challenge for Lenzing. Now, they have delivered TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, which perfectly achieves the effect I envisioned.”

Hasan Javed, Executive Director, AGI Denim:

“For us, TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 means striking the right balance between authenticity, comfort and sustainability; it’s helping us meet the evolving customer needs, whilst pushing the boundaries of conscious fashion.”

Oktay Okuroglu, Head of Sales, Marketing and Product Development Director, ORTA:

“When I saw the TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 results, I said ‘we did it’ – It wasn’t grey, it wasn’t shiny, and it reacted to the indigo dyeing and washing exactly like cotton. To the eye, you cannot tell the difference; to the touch, you feel the softness and the comfort which you cannot get from a 14oz cotton fabric.”

Juan Pares, President of Textil Santanderina Group:

“At Santanderina Group, we’ve been working side by side with Lenzing for over 35 years, together with developing textile solutions that push boundaries and set new standards. That is why we are proud to be part of this new launch. TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 is more than a fiber; it is a step forward in performance, sustainability, and innovation. At Santanderina Group we are excited for what’s next, because it’s the future of textiles we’ll build together. Thanks, Lenzing, for giving us possibilities for the future with new innovations and new fibers.”

For more product information and application support on TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100, visit Lenzing Pro (lenzingpro.com), Lenzing’s new digital services platform, and explore its Fiber Catalog to discover how this fiber innovation can enhance yarns and fabrics.

Posted: October 9, 2025

Source: The Lenzing Group