KARL MAYER Launchs Two Machines For The Tricot Sector At ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — October 17, 2025 — At this year’s ITMA ASIA + CITME, KARL MAYER is exhibiting two advanced developments in the field of tricot machines. Both newcomers expand the portfolio with highly practical solutions for increased efficiency and cost-effective production – making the exhibition booth once again a focal point for more than just the warp knitting industry.

New technical concept for elastic fabrics

A particular highlight is a new two-bar machine for the elastic sector. This newcomer is based on an innovative technical concept that builds on the proven platform of KARL MAYER’s successful HKS series and enables significantly increased productivity.

The machine’s higher performance allows production processes to be made more efficient and unit costs to be reduced. At the same time, the machine delivers the very high product quality required in demanding applications such as athleisure, activewear and intimate apparel.

The concept is also economically convincing: the machine has been designed to offer a balanced combination of performance, flexibility and investment volume.

Details of the technical configuration, concept and performance will be revealed during the trade fair. Visitors can look forward to an exciting event!

Versatility and unbeatable value for money

The second machine to be premiered in Singapore is a new top machine of the 4-bar tricot machine range, the HKS 4-M EL ECO. The new member of the medium-stroke sector combines an extremely competitive price-performance ratio with a very high variety of applications.

Maximum flexibility and freedom of patterning are ensured by a 2″ shogging distance for all four guide bars, optional multi-speed and an EL pattern drive. Efficient production of trendy fabrics for various applications is made possible by offering diverse variants. There are versions for the textile categories fashion & clothing and footwear as well as equipment with elastic options for the production of sports textiles and elastic outerwear items available.

In addition to the machine’s pattern potential, its cost-effectiveness is right, too. The HKS 4-M EL ECO is a cost-conscious solution with high productivity and offers a price-sensitive investment opportunity in the HKS brand family. The HKS by KARL MAYER stands for the best warp knitting machine in the world. Equipped with the core competence components of the successful series, the HKS 4-M EL ECO produces articles whose quality and fabric appearance are no different from those of its counterparts for the premium market, the HKS 4-M and the HKS 4-M EL.

Visitors to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 will be able to see this for themselves. At the KARL MAYER stand, an HKS 4-M EL ECO in E 32 will be producing novel and stylish seersucker articles.

KARL MAYER looks forward to welcoming visitors to its stand A 301 in Hall 5 of the Singapore EXPO.

Posted: October 25, 2025

Source: KARL MAYER