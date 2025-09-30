Chris Blakeslee Joins Unspun Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO — September 30, 2025 — unspun today announced the appointment of Chris Blakeslee as its first independent Board Member. Blakeslee — most recently president and CEO of Athleta, a women’s active lifestyle brand within the Gap Inc. portfolio, and advisor to the company until later this fall — brings nearly 15 years of apparel industry leadership. His previous roles include president of Alo Yoga and its sister brand BELLA + CANVAS, and senior positions across operations, supply chain, sales and sourcing sectors at alphabroder, the largest wholesale distributor of branded and imprintable apparel. Blakeslee joins board members Beth Esponnette, unspun co-founder; Walden Lam, unspun co-founder; Kevin Martin, unspun CEO; Milo Werner, DCVC; Shuo Yang, Lowercarbon Capital; and Duncan Turner, SOSV and Hax.

unspun , a U.S.-founded and B-Corp Certified technology company, has developed a low-waste production solution for the apparel industry that enables localized manufacturing and shortens supply chains. Its proprietary 3D weaving technology, Vega™, transforms yarn into garments within minutes. Their most notable brand partners include Walmart and Decathlon.

“I am honored to join unspun’s Board as its first independent director,” Blakeslee said. “Unspun’s technology has the potential to transform the speed at which brands bring products to market, while lowering costs and mitigating global supply chain risks. The company’s Vega technology is among the most compelling innovations I’ve encountered, and I’m excited to help bring its vision and impact to life.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris Blakeslee to our board,” said unspun Co-Founder Esponnette. “From Alo Yoga to BELLA+CANVAS to Athleta, Chris has shaped the activewear industry and knows what it takes to scale innovation across both startups and global brands. His strategic sense of what brands need and what customers want will help ensure unspun delivers its technology at impact and scale. Chris is exactly the kind of leader we want unspun to attract.”

