Cambrelle® Expands Manufacturing To Vietnam To Support Global Brands And Local Supply Chains

WORKINGTON, England — September 17, 2025 — Cambrelle®, a performance lining brand for footwear, is proud to announce that production is now underway in Vietnam to meet the growing local supply needs of global brands.

The expansion features two brand-new, state-of-the-art production lines delivering world-class quality, ensuring customers receive the same exceptional performance and consistency they expect from Cambrelle products worldwide.

In Vietnam, Cambrelle can now be custom-dyed to any color on order, offering unmatched flexibility for brand design teams. In addition, the new facility produces 100-percent recycled nylon options, supporting sustainability goals without compromising durability or comfort.

This new manufacturing capability also includes heavy-duty products engineered for military and safety footwear, meeting the most demanding performance requirements.

“Expanding production to Vietnam allows us to be closer to our customers, respond faster to market needs, and continue innovating in both sustainability and performance,” said Dr. Kieran O’Hare, managing director, Camtex Fabrics Ltd.

With local manufacturing, global quality standards, and sustainable innovation, Cambrelle strengthens its position as the go-to lining solution for footwear brands worldwide.

Cambrelle is sold and marketed throughout Asia by Cosmo Fabric who offers extensive technical sales and marketing support at the factory and brand office levels.

Posted September 17, 2025