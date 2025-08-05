Veronica Beard Announces Participation In The Cotton Lives On™ Recycling Programme With A Consumer-Facing UK Denim Campaign

LONDON/DEVON, England — August 5, 2025 — The Cotton Lives On™ programme is teaming up with Veronica Beard, one of America’s fastest growing premium womenswear brands, for a consumer-facing campaign encouraging the recycling of pre-loved denim.

Veronica Beard is encouraging its customers to bring their pre-loved denim items for recycling through Cotton Lives On™ via its London stores located in prestigious Bruton Street and Sloane Street. Running from Tuesday, August 5, through to Tuesday, August 12, participating customers will be offered the opportunity to purchase any pair of Veronica Beard Denim with a 20 percent reduction as a thank you.

“Veronica Beard is an exciting addition to the growing list of premium fashion brands joining our UK cotton recycling programme, Cotton Lives On™,” said Andrea Samber, Director of Brand Partnerships for Cotton Incorporated. “The consumer-facing denim campaign we are running with Veronica Beard is a valuable opportunity to engage consumers and divert more cotton from landfill.”

Customers are able to drop off their unwanted jeans at both Veronica Beard’s UK stores. Working with Veronica Beard, the denim will be turned into the recycled cotton insulating material used in mattresses for people at risk of homelessness through the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme.

“Veronica Beard is committed to making a meaningful impact—on the environment and in each of our communities.” said Allison Aston, SVP of Community and Charitable Giving for Veronica Beard. “We are honored to be working with the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme on a UK focussed campaign, transforming pre-loved denim into quality mattresses for people at risk of homelessness.”

Veronica Beard joins a growing collective of UK fashion brands and retailers already participating in the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme including ME+EM, PAIGE, Charles Tyrwhitt, Hush, Whistles, Hobbs, Phase Eight, L’Estrange, Anthropologie, Bianca Saunders, Nexvision and The White Company.

The Cotton Lives On™ programme diverts old cottons from landfill and transforms them into mattresses for people at risk of homelessness. To date, the Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme has collected approximately 8,000kg of cotton in the UK and provided over 100 roll mats. Each new roll mat contains the equivalent to 45 cotton T-shirts. People around the UK at risk of homelessness and living in difficult conditions are given the roll mats as part of their first essential products package when moving to a hostel, or as part of their new home kit once they have been found a more permanent place of residence.

The Cotton Lives On™ recycling programme’s purpose is simple. Its aim is to reduce landfill waste and extend the life of old cotton in a way that helps both people and our planet.

Source: The Cotton Lives On recycling program — created jointly by Cotton Council International and Cotton Incorporated