Gildan And HanesBrands Agree To Combine To Create A Global Basic Apparel Leader

MONTRÉAL And WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — August 13, 2025 — Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) and HanesBrands Inc. (“HanesBrands”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Gildan will acquire HanesBrands. This transaction implies an equity value of approximately $2.2 billion and an enterprise value2 of approximately $4.4 billion for HanesBrands, based on the closing price of Gildan common stock on August 11, 2025.

“Today is a historic moment in Gildan’s journey as we look to join forces with HanesBrands. We are extremely pleased to welcome the HanesBrands’ team to the Gildan family,” commented Glenn J. Chamandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gildan. “With this transaction, our revenues will double and we achieve a scale that distinctly sets us apart. The combination with HanesBrands strengthens our positioning with an opportunity to expand the heritage “Hanes” brand presence in activewear across channels, while enhancing Gildan’s retail reach for its portfolio of brands. Further, our state of the art low-cost vertically integrated platform will be utilized to enhance efficiencies and drive additional innovation. We are excited for the next stage of growth and remain focused on supporting our customers and continuing to drive long term shareholder value.”

“This transaction represents a powerful alignment of HanesBrands’ and Gildan’s shared commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. We have great respect for Gildan’s manufacturing strength and long track record of success. We look forward to expanding upon HanesBrands’ portfolio of leading innerwear brands and go-to-market expertise and opening new doors for growth and impact as part of Gildan,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our associates around the world. Your dedication, hard work, and resilience have built HanesBrands into an iconic and trusted name. Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey ahead as part of Gildan and I’m particularly pleased that Gildan intends to maintain HanesBrands’ strong presence in Winston-Salem.”

“This transaction represents a pivotal moment in Gildan’s story,” said Michael Kneeland, Chair of the Board of Directors of Gildan. “Hanes is a distinguished brand with a proud legacy, and by joining forces with HanesBrands, we are forging an exceptional organization built on the strengths of both companies. Leveraging best practices and the exceptional teams from each side, we are poised to deliver outstanding value to our customers and shareholders. With the finest talent in the industry, we have an extraordinary opportunity ahead to shape the future together.”

Posted: August 13, 2025

Source: Gildan Activewear Inc.