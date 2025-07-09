World Emblem Launches 3D Foam Direct Embroidery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — July 9, 2025 — World Emblem, the world’s largest emblem and patch manufacturer, today announced the launch of 3D Foam Direct Embroidery, a new product that adds a raised puff effect and three-dimensional texture to headwear.

Building on World Emblem’s popular Direct Embroidery product, 3D Foam Direct Embroidery utilizes colorfast polyester threads to create premium embroidered designs with a textured element for added visual impact, offering elevated branding for corporate gifting, fashion, and workwear.

“Our premium direct embroidery services bring headwear to the next level while providing convenient fulfillment options for our customers,” said Randy Carr, CEO of World Emblem. “3D Foam Direct Embroidery has a premium, eye-catching look that that enables products to stand out from the crowd.”

Customers can provide their own hats for 3D Foam Direct Embroidery application, and World Emblem will ship them back or fulfill the orders directly. Alternatively, customers can purchase blank headwear through distribution networks such as S&S Activewear and designate World Emblem as the decorator.

World Emblem brings brands to life by utilizing the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture a variety of customized emblems and multi-textured products. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, and Mexico, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

Posted: July 9, 2025

Source: World Emblem