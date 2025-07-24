Vivobarefoot Launches Ground-Breaking Vegan Sneaker Made With Mushroom-Based Material 

LONDON — July 24, 2025 — Vivobarefoot has debuted a forward-thinking addition to its lineup: the Gobi sneaker, made with 98% natural materials. This launch marks a substantial move toward eliminating plastic from the brand’s vegan offerings.

According to Charlotte Pumford, Vivobarefoot’s Director of Sustainability, creating a durable vegan shoe without synthetic materials has long been a challenge. “We’ve been seeking a vegan plant-based material that can perform at the level people expect from everyday footwear,” she told Forbes.

This innovation was made possible through a collaboration with HyphaLite™, a company pioneering the use of mushrooms. By combining mushrooms with certified natural latex, the team developed a leather-like material that is animal-free and plastic-free.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy. Early prototypes lacked durability and were overly absorbent. Over time, the team refined the material to withstand daily wear.

Vivobarefoot emphasizes longevity as a key component of sustainability. A product that quickly degrades, even if biodegradable, doesn’t necessarily support a circular model. That’s why the Gobi is not only tough but also designed for repair – tying into the brand’s Revivo programme, which refurbishes and reuses worn footwear to keep products out of landfill longer.

The company is also transparent about the complexity of achieving full biodegradability. While the Gobi is 98% natural, they acknowledge that moving from natural to truly compostable involves more than just switching materials.

A breakthrough for the brand was developing a fully natural outsole, typically one of the least sustainable parts of any shoe. Partnering with Natural Fiber Welding, Vivobarefoot created a sole made from natural rubber and other plant-derived materials. This took over a year and required multiple prototypes to achieve the right balance of durability and flexibility.

Innovating in this space is not cheap. Next-gen materials come at a high cost, especially for smaller brands. Vivobarefoot aims to reduce this barrier by collaborating openly with other companies in the industry, sharing knowledge to help scale and lower the price of sustainable alternatives.

New regulations in the EU, such as the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), will soon require brands to prioritize product longevity and prohibit the destruction of unsold inventory. With Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation also on the horizon, Vivobarefoot’s early commitment to circular practices positions it ahead of the curve.

These shifts represent a broader industry reckoning with sustainability, but for Vivobarefoot, it’s a journey they’ve been on from the very beginning. The Gobi is currently available via Vivobarefoot’s website and selected retail partners.

GOBI II SNEAKER PREMIUM CANVAS £96.00

Posted: July 24, 2025

Source: Vivobarefoot