Soorty And Haelixa Expand DNA-Backed Traceability Partnership To Strengthen Circularity And Transparency In Global Denim Supply Chains

KARACHI, Pakistan — July21, 2025 — As global regulations tighten around greenwashing and unverified sustainability claims, Soorty, one of Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated denim manufacturers, is reaffirming its leadership in circular fashion production through its deepening partnership with Swiss traceability pioneer Haelixa. Together, the two are empowering fashion brands with forensic proof of recycled fiber origin — helping them meet rising demands for transparency, due diligence, and accountability.

This traceability is embedded within Soorty’s SecondLife® — a recycled cotton initiative designed to deliver measurable impact, from resource efficiency and reduced environmental footprint to supply chain visibility and brand accountability. Soorty applies Haelixa’s DNA markers — invisible, non-toxic liquid-based tracers — directly to post-consumer textile waste before mechanical shredding. These markers survive spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, enabling verification at every stage of production.

“In today’s complex, global textile supply chains, trust depends on proven origin,” says Dr. Gediminas Mikutis, Co-Founder and CTO of Haelixa. “Our partnership with Soorty shows how physical traceability builds confidence in circular claims and meets the rising demand for credible, transparent sourcing.”

Backed by Haelixa’s 100% reliable PCR-based DNA tracking, Soorty can authenticate fiber identity even after it moves through spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, going far beyond conventional paper-based certifications.

“Our long-standing partnership with Haelixa continues to advance Soorty’s commitment to circular fashion,” adds Eda Dikmen, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager at Soorty. “By enabling reliable authentication and traceability throughout the lifecycle of the product — from our mills to the final garment, which could be traced at any time — we’re solidifying our claims while also empowering our brand partners to meet their targets with proof. This shared transparency fosters deeper trust and genuinely equips end customers to make informed decisions.”

The partnership also gives Soorty’s brand partners the option to use a “Marked & Traced by Haelixa” label on garments, including a scannable QR code that links to a dedicated landing page. This enables brands to tell the product’s sourcing story in detail, while giving end consumers direct access to verified data about fiber origin, processing stages, and supply chain transparency.

Soorty is also a proud and proactive member of the Denim Deal — a global initiative uniting brands, manufacturers, recyclers, and policymakers focused on making post-consumer recycled cotton the new normal in the denim industry. This aligns with Soorty’s broader mission to promote systemic change through credible innovation and collaboration. As one of the largest global producers of denim, Soorty continues to model how ethical labor, circularity, and renewable energy can scale responsibly — without greenwashing.

By focusing on traceability, trustability, circularity, and measurable impact, the Soorty x Haelixa partnership offers fashion brands a transparent path forward, redefining what credibility looks like in today’s circular fashion economy.

Posted: July 21, 2025

Source: Soorty