SDL Atlas MMT® Used In Study On Moisture Management In Cattail-Cotton Knit Fabrics

ROCK HILL, S.C. — July 8, 2025 — The SDL Atlas MMT®: Moisture Management Tester has yet again been identified as the industry standard for measuring moisture management. The MMT was used in a recent study examining how knit fabrics made from cattail and cotton blends handle moisture, an essential factor in comfort and performance wear.

Conducted by Rajesh Kumar and Adity Saxena of Woxsen University in Hyderabad, India, the research found that cattail-cotton blends showed favorable moisture management characteristics, including improved spreading speed and better one-way transport, making them suitable for activewear and other functional applications.

The SDL Atlas MMT provided the critical data used to evaluate and compare the dynamic liquid transport properties of the fabric samples. As the trusted industry standard, the MMT continues to support research and innovation in sustainable and high-performance textiles.

Read the full study here: https://doi.org/10.1177/24723444251347687

Posted: July 8, 2025

Source: SDL Atlas, LLC