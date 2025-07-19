Hyosung Innovative Textile Solutions Developed To Meet 2026 Swimwear Trends

SEOUL, South Korea — July15, 2025 — Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC), which explores style trends around the world to guide brands and retailers, says health and wellness, the rise of sports tourism, and a growing love for sustainable products are the key influences shaping swimwear trends for Spring/Summer 2026.

According to Gary Oh, Hyosung FDC Team/General Manager, consumers are increasingly prioritizing self-care and travel for sport, which is driving demand for versatile, multi-function apparel crafted from sustainable materials to enhance their experiences.

Sporty swimwear that satisfies both active and trendy beachwear styles is gaining attention as surf style and adventure swimwear trends continue to be popular. These pieces have been updated with playful texture, sustainable materials, and functionality.

Hyosung, the world’s largest manufacturer of spandex by market share, provides a broad portfolio of textile solutions that meet these 2026 swimwear trends along with brand and retailers’ varying needs.

“Advancements in sustainable design—particularly through the integration of recycled materials and high-performance, long-lasting fibers—are driving innovation across the industry, delivering measurable value to brands and meaningful product differentiation for consumers,” said Claire O’Neill, Hyosung Director of European Brand Marketing – Textiles.

Leading swimwear brands introducing new collections made with Hyosung’s innovative CREORA® and regen™ textile solutions for 2026 include Panache, Speedo, Yamamay, Curvy Kate, Hanna Andersson, and more.

Panache will introduce swimwear featuring 100% recycled PalmTree fabric made with regen™ Spandex in its women’s Signature Scallop, Liliflora, Polka Dot, Paradiso and Cascade ranges. Hyosung regen™ Spandex is 100% recycled, RCS-certified made from the reclaimed waste from its spandex manufacturing process. This move supports the company’s ongoing commitment to using more sustainable materials.

Catching the surf-style trend, Speedo introduced the first fully recycled four-way stretch board short, called the Lookout Volley 16” for men, also made with 100% recycled regen™ Spandex.

Yamamay’s Basic Essential swimwear collection will be made with FishTale®️, a new-generation fabric developed through partnership with Hyosung and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing, Co., LTD. FishTale® fabric is made from a blend of Hyosung regen™ Ocean post-consumer recycled nylon partially sourced from discarded fishing nets—and 100% recycled regen Spandex – not only reducing waste but also supporting a circular economy model.

Curvy Kate’s Wild Horizon, Sunset Palm, and Ibiza collections, along with Hanna Andersson’s children’s swimwear line, will be made with Hyosung’s high-performance CREORA® Highclo Spandex developed for superior chlorine resistance and high-power. CREORA® Highclo offers greater durability than conventional spandex commonly used in swimwear. Its superior compression preserves the garment’s shape and fit – even in high heat – prolonging the life of swimwear for every adventure in the water.

“For Spring/Summer 2026, the future of swimwear is where fashion, performance, and sustainable choices all come together,” said O’Neill. “We are happy to help provide brands solutions to deliver pieces that fit the way people really live, move, and travel.”

Source: Hyosung