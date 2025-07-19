CiCLO Technology Expands Into New Markets And Announces Additional Brand Collaborations Ahead Of Functional Fabric Fair NYC

New York, NY — July17, 2025 — CiCLO® technology, the proprietary fiber innovation that helps reduce synthetic microfiber pollution, is heading into the second half of 2025 with growing traction and fresh industry interest. The company has reached significant milestones and continues to expand its global influence as a leader in biodegradable textile solutions. As the industry prepares for the upcoming Functional Fabric Fair in New York City, July 21–23, CiCLO technology is being recognized for its measurable environmental impact and potential for scalable adoption. Specifically, its new categories include: soft signage, technical performance apparel, outdoor apparel, hospitality, headwear, and nonwoven durable packaging.

In addition to penetrating new markets, CiCLO technology has achieved substantial growth across key areas of the business:

55+ brand partners globally, including leaders in the USA, Canada, UK, Japan and Korea

More than 120,000,000 million pounds of fibers sold into the global supply chain

An increasing role in circular design strategies, supporting brands seeking durable synthetics made from recycled materials that also reduce the impact of microplastic pollution

“CiCLO technology is driving the industry to take real steps toward reducing the impacts of synthetic microfiber pollution, a major source of microplastics in our ecosystem,” said Andrea Ferris, founder and CEO of Intrinsic Advanced Materials. “These milestones show that progress is possible when material science, design, and business goals align. Our solution is affordable, scaled globally and easy to implement, alongside other solutions to this complex problem like designing fabrics to shed less and improving filtration where feasible.”

In support of continued industry education and transparency, Ferris will speak at a key Expert Talks session at the Functional Fabric Fair New York on July 22, 2025. The session, titled “The Fiber Connection: How Brands and Retailers Are Rebuilding Trust Through Sustainability,” explores how ingredient brands are driving environmental accountability across the apparel value chain.

Ferris will discuss the power of fiber-level solutions and how performance, sustainability, and consumer trust can be combined. “Consumers are increasingly concerned with the environmental impact of their purchases, and that starts with materials,” Ferris continued. “CiCLO technology is working with partners across categories to embed sustainability at the fiber level, where it has the greatest long-term impact.”

Posted: July19, 2025

Source: CiCLO® Technology / Advanced Materials, LLC (IAM)