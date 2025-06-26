WRAP Expands Partnership With TradeBeyond To Digitize Global Facility Audits Using CBX Platform

HONG KONG — June 26, 2025 — TradeBeyond, a provider of global retail supply chain and merchandise import management solutions, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP). After a competitive review process and as part of the enhanced collaboration, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) has selected TradeBeyond’s CBX Audit and Inspection platform as its official digital solution for conducting on-site and in-field facility audits. This announcement marks a deepening of the collaboration between TradeBeyond and WRAP, one of the most trusted social compliance certification organizations in the CPG and apparel industries.

This milestone furthers the long-standing relationship between the two organizations, which began in 2023 when WRAP integrated its sustainability and certification databases with TradeBeyond’s CBX platform. That integration allows brands and retailers to seamlessly access and verify WRAP certifications within the CBX Supplier Management solution, eliminating the need for external validation and streamlining compliance workflows.

Following a competitive selection process, including multiple rounds of product demonstrations, extensive technical evaluations, and a formal RFP, WRAP chose to enhance its partnership with TradeBeyond by fully adopting the CBX Digital Audit platform as its next-generation digital compliance infrastructure.

“After an extensive search, we selected TradeBeyond because their CBX platform reflects where audit technology needs to go in the future, not just where it is today,” said Sara Oien, WRAP’s Vice President, Administration. “The CBX platform delivers the automation, flexibility, and usability we were looking for, and the team at TradeBeyond understands our mission at a deep level. This solution will help us better serve our stakeholders, enhance transparency, and raise the bar for responsible sourcing across the industry.”

With this transition, WRAP’s global network of auditors will now use TradeBeyond’s mobile-enabled tools to collect audit data on-site, streamlining documentation, standardizing reporting, and accelerating delivery of actionable insights. The CBX platform also allows for deep customization of final reports, flexible data capture, and seamless extraction for downstream analysis, enabling WRAP to better monitor trends and improve audit consistency at scale.

“This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to raising the bar for ethical manufacturing and supply chain transparency,” said Michael Hung, CEO at TradeBeyond. “WRAP plays a critical role in helping the industry uphold socially responsible production practices. We’re proud to support that mission with a modern platform designed for efficiency, accuracy, and scale.”

As a major thought-leader in the social audits arena, WRAP plays a key role in shaping industry-wide best practices for social compliance. The expanded partnership with TradeBeyond ensures that WRAP can continue to lead the way in digital transformation while staying at the forefront of responsible sourcing.

“WRAP challenged us to deliver a robust, flexible platform capable of supporting their high standards and rigorous audit protocols,” added Hung. “We responded with the dedicated development and enhancements to the CBX platform tailored to WRAP’s needs as well as being capable of serving the broader global market, and we’re honored to have earned WRAP’s confidence.”

Posted: June 26, 2025

Source: TradeBeyond / Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP)