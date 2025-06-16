MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA — June 16, 2025 — Drawing 10,283 visitors from 230 Indian cities and five countries, Gartex Texprocess India 2025 reaffirmed its stature as a key business platform for the Indian textile industry. Featuring 125 exhibitors and covering the entire value chain, the expo served as a robust platform for textile technologies, innovations and sourcing. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, the event also incorporated The Denim Show, Screen Print India – Textiles, and the Fabrics & Trims Show, offering industry stakeholders a unified source for knowledge exchange and business networking.

At the forefront was India’s rapidly transforming textile manufacturing landscape, with automation, sustainability, and innovation steering the conversation. Leading buyers and manufacturing brands engaged in direct sourcing and dialogue with top machinery suppliers and fabric producers.

The expo was inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra, who emphasized the state’s focus on strengthening local manufacturing of globally sourced components and machinery. Uttar Pradesh participated as the State Partner, represented by Shri Shashank Chaudhary (IAS), Additional CEO, Invest UP, who elaborated on the textile-centric initiatives by the UP government and presented a dedicated knowledge session for industry stakeholders.

From across borders, the Taiwan Sewing Machinery Association (TSMA) participated with a pavilion of eight companies. Mr Steven Fang, Chairman, TSMA, stated: “We saw a good visitor turnout from all over India. We see a big market here and would like to continue with our participation in the upcoming editions.”

Denim Industry’s Sustainable Shift

The Denim Show attracted major manufacturers and presented a variety of new denim collections, eco-conscious dyes, screen-printing solutions, and accessory lines. More than 30 denim mills showcased at the show, engaging buyers like Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Venture Ltd, Levi’s Strauss India Pvt Ltd, Walmart, The Souled Store, and more.

Mr Vasudev Tipre, GM Exports, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, shared: “Automation has improved efficiency. We supply leading global brands, with 50% exports to Asia and South America. The exhibition’s blend of fabric and machinery segments makes this a valuable platform.”

Mr Sourav Jalan, Director and Promoter, Syama Denims, noted: “This is a good opportunity to interact with new-age D2C brands who often don’t get a chance to meet mills directly. Gartex always brings customers and suppliers under one roof, and we’ve been happy to return year after year.”

Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President and CEO, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, added: “We use water-saving technologies in our new premium line, ‘Formula 1,’ and recover used water through a zero-liquid discharge plant. The experience here is very well organised — a benchmark for the Indian trade.”

Mr Harish Agarwal, Owner, Bhagwati Chemicals, stated: “The show gave us strong leads beyond denims. With four decades of experience in supplying dyes and chemicals, this platform proved beneficial to us, especially with deep technical inquiries from buyers.”

Mr B Vinod Kumar, General Manager – Denim & Casual Bottoms, Arvind Fashions, remarked: “Massive machines were showcased, which we usually can’t see outside manufacturing setups. Bringing that to a common platform is a job well done.”

Mr Sreehari Krishnan, Director – Plant Operations & Quality, Bewakoof Brands Pvt Ltd, shared: “We came to explore denims and printing accessories. There are amazing new developments like HD stickers and embroidery, and lightweight dobby denim fabrics perfect for summers.”

Product Technology & Innovation in Focus

Expressing their satisfaction on the show, exhibitors also highlighted breakthrough machinery and processes driving efficiency, sustainability and cost savings in textile production. Mr Nitin Mathur, Regional Sales Manager, IIGM Private Limited: “The exhibition saw excellent footfall and strong interest in automation, even among small businesses, as labour costs rise.”

Mr Sai Navneethan, Regional Head – Sustainable Products, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt Ltd, “Automation is key for high-volume garment finishing. PLC-controlled systems also create more opportunities for women to lead in operations.”

Ms Ujjwala Upadhyay, Brand Manager, Insight Print Communications Pvt Ltd represented Mimaki’s dye sublimation machines. She said: “We are here to connect with potential clients across sportswear, home furnishings, and signage. With growing focus on sustainability, consumers are looking at the ethos of the organisations while buying. This year, we’ve seen strong footfall at Gartex.”

Mr S Eswaran, Product Head-Duerkopp Adler & PFAFF, Mehala Machines presented automation solutions from Duerkopp Adler, Germany, noting significant visitor engagement and interest in their offerings. He stated: “Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai edition was very well organised. The location of our stall is also good as we received a very good visitor turnout. We had also invited many of our potential clients and most of them visited were interested to find out automation solutions.”

Backed by strong industry support, especially from the Denim Manufacturers Association, Gartex Texprocess India continues to evolve as a robust sourcing and innovation hub. This year’s edition welcomed representatives from Aditya Birla Group, Brands and Sourcing Leaders Association, Coreco, Recyclr, Technopak Advisors, TMRW, House of Brands, Walmart Sourcing and WROGN Pvt Ltd, among many others.

The next edition of Gartex Texprocess India will take place from 21–23 August 2025 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and the Mumbai edition is scheduled from 09 – 11 April 2026 at Bombay Exhibition Centre.

Posted: June 16, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India