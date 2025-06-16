AATCC Releases New Moisture Management Method And Additional Information

DURHAM, N.C.— June 13, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) has launched a new test method, TM217-2025, Liquid Moisture Management: Vertical and Horizontal Wicking — Image Analysis.

The method was developed to support improved understanding of liquid wicking and moisture transport in textile fabrics, aligning with advancements in imaging-based instrumentation. It was created in consultation with textile test instrument designer and manufacturer, James Heal.

The test method employs imaging technology and data analysis to measure, evaluate, and classify moisture movement in textiles both vertically and horizontally. This approach provides a dualistic assessment of performance under wear conditions.

If you would like to drive the industry forward by helping to create innovative new standards through research committee involvement reach out to AATCC Technical Department for more details at standardsmatter@aatcc.org

Posted: June 16, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)