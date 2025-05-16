Crystal International Publishes Sustainability Report 2024

HONG KONG — May 16, 2025 — Crystal International Group published the sixteenth Sustainability Report that summarises the positive strides on people, environment and communities in 2024. The Report illustrates the Group’s progressive transition to the next milestone – Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030 (CSV2030), while accelerating all-round innovation in smart manufacturing.

The Report covers Crystal International’s sustainability vision, strategies, key initiatives, achievements, and performance in 2024. It is in compliance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosure requirements of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) as well as with reference to the GRI Standards. This is also the first year to adopt double materiality approach to holistically assess business sustainability from both the financial and impact perspectives, with reference to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) developed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group.

Key Highlights of the Report

Cover Design Concept

3 lively characters symbolise our commitment to Regenerating Nature, Resourcing People, and Revitalising Community under CSV2030.

The dynamic graphics and patterns reflect the boundless possibilities.

Crystal Sustainability Vision 2030 (CSV2030) – Impact for Better

8 impact areas across environmental, social and community

Referenced the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Highlights towards CSV2030 in 2024

Net zero target validated by SBTi

New 2-million tree planting target by 2030

No coal-fired units in wholly-owned factories

3 factories achieved zero operational waste to landfill

Empowered 70,300 women through CARE programme since 2016

Regenerating Nature:

Expanded Group’s solar PV with total capacity at 20 MW

Identified 200 energy efficiency measures to be completed by 2028, with 120 measures completed

Verified Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon inventory against ISO14064-1:2018 standard

Recycled or recovered to energy over 70% of waste generated

Connected recyclers and upstream suppliers to establish a local-to-local recycling network in Vietnam, closing the loop for our denim products

Achieved verified Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) 4.0 industry-leading average score of 78.3, surpassing the industry median of 46.2

Applied greener chemistries, 80% Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (MRSL) conformance of chemical formulations

Increased water recycling rate up to 60% through expanding onsite wastewater treatment plant in the denim factory in Vietnam

Innovative Manufacturing

Developed smart manufacturing models – FLAP for garment factories and FLOCK for mills

Modernisation Centre in Vietnam deployed over 300 automated machines and robots in knits factories, and saved 34% time to make a basic T-shirt since 2020

Digital Product Creation: saved 50% denim physical samples compared to 2018

Smart transformation at denim factory in Vietnam with smart Warehouse Management System, smart AGV System, smart Cutting System, and smart Production Lines

Resourcing People:

Provided group-wide training programmes covering all job levels from executives to workers, e.g. Established regional Shared Services Centres (SSCs) to empower about 760 managers as identified in the Crystal Manager Curriculum Organised talent programmes for future executive succession

Recognised as Better Work High Performance Factory: all factories in Vietnam

Achieved ISO45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System standard certification in five factories

Improved gender equality through women empowerment Launched RISE Respect programme in the intimate factory in Vietnam, empowered 190 change makers Expanded first-ever Gap Inc.’s P.A.C.E. women empowerment programme in the sportswear factory in Cambodia

Caring for our employees Launched employee wellness programmes in all operating countries Organised vision screening and provided no-cost, quality eyeglasses for workers in need at denim factory in Vietnam Implemented Worker Voice Programmes in Vietnam, China, and Cambodia



Revitalising Community:

Caring for our communities Contributed USD500,000 and 8,200 person-hours via community activities, health and medical care, education and environmental stewardship, benefitting over 40,000 individuals Reduced ocean pollution in Sri Lanka by installing an ocean strainer Rebuilt workers’ homes destroyed by super typhoon in Vietnam



Awards and Recognition:

Received more than 70 global and local awards, 6 awards from customers in 2024, including

Two-time A-list in CDP Climate Change

UN Women 2024 Asia-Pacific Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards – Leadership Commitment

Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2024 Carbon Neutral Award – Grand Award; Commendation for the Best ESG Report – Mid-cap; Commendation for the Excellence in Social Positive Impact; Commendation for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact

EY Sustainability Excellence Awards 2024 – Outstanding Company

HKMA 2023 Best Annual Reports Awards – Certificate of Excellence in ESG Reporting

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024

The Sustainability Report 2024 is now available for download at the Sustainability Report section of the Group’s corporate website. https://www.crystalgroup.com/sustainability-report

Posted: May 16, 2025

Source: Crystal International Group Limited