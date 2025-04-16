Jeanologia Takes Laser Technology To New Creative Heights At Kingpins Amsterdam

VALENCIA, Spain — April 16, 2025 — Jeanologia, a global supplier of technological innovation for the textile industry, introduce its new concept “ONE TECHNOLOGY. ALL POSSIBILITIES” at Kingpins Amsterdam. This statement of intent emphasizes laser technology as a tool for expression, efficiency, and transformation. One system, infinite possibilities to redefine denim and bring any creative vision to life.

At this year’s Kingpins in Amsterdam, Jeanologia presents a fresh perspective on laser technology not just a technique, but as an essential tool for designers, brands, and laundries looking to differentiate themselves, innovate, and embrace a more conscious, efficient, and emotionally connected model.

At its booth, the company showcases the creative and technical potential of laser through an exclusive capsule collection, centered around three key concepts:

Pure Vintage: A tribute to classic denim. Garments that recapture the essence of authenticity by recreating natural wear effects with impeccable realism. Laser technology, combined with the Atmos washing process, achieves finishes that evoke decades of history, honoring both aesthetics and the environment.

Creative Possibilities: An innovative concept that positions laser as a medium for artistic expression, unlocking new creative possibilities. Vector designs, hyper-realistic images, drill effects, and visual textures stimulate the imagination, proving that technology can be both emotional and at the forefront of creative vanguard.

Denim Métiers by Jeanologia: As a special highlight, Jeanologia presents ‘Denim Métiers’, a unique exhibition creating a bridge between denim as an industrial material and haute couture. Conceptual garments that elevate denim into an artistic, refined dimension, creating a distinctive language that breaks both technical and aesthetic boundaries.

In the words of Carme Santacruz, Jeanologia’s Creative Director: “With ‘ONE TECHNOLOGY. ALL POSSIBILITIES’, we aim to go beyond the traditional technical view of laser and reveal its true essence as a versatile, emotional, and artistic tool, capable of adapting to every brand, designer, and production challenge.”

With this new proposal, Jeanologia continues to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable innovation, pushing the textile industry toward a more creative, efficient, and conscious future.

Jeanologia: 30 years leading the transformation of the textile industry

Since its founding, Jeanologia has been on a mission to transform the textile industry into a more ethical, sustainable, and efficient model. The company works closely with brands, retailers, and suppliers on this transformative journey, offering disruptive technologies, innovative software, and a new operational model. Their groundbreaking solutions, including laser technology, G2 ozone, Dancing Box, e-flow, H2Zero, and ColorBox, have redefined garment design and finishing standards, eliminating polluting processes and significantly reducing the use of water, energy, and chemicals. Thanks to these advancements, Jeanologia has saved millions of liters of water and eliminated harmful substances, turning its vision of a truly sustainable textile industry into reality.

In 2025, Jeanologia celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking a legacy of three decades of sustainable innovation. From the introduction of its laser technology in 1999, which revolutionized denim finishing, to its current challenge of implementing a revolutionary sustainable garment dyeing process, the Spanish company has pioneered solutions that not only benefit the environment but also optimize operational costs. Looking ahead, Jeanologia remains committed to creating an eco-efficient and ethical textile future, encouraging all industry stakeholders to join its Mission Zero initiative: dehydrate and detoxify the textile industry. No more water and toxic chemicals used in garment finishing around the world

Posted: April 16, 2025

Source: Jeanologia