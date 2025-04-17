Eastman Naia™: “Naia™ On The Move” Debuts At Functional Fabric Fair

PORTLAND, Ore. — April 16, 2025 — Eastman Naia™ is participating at this spring’s Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, the leading expo for high-performance and sustainable textiles focusing on outdoor, lifestyle, and activewear textiles. The event oﬀers an ideal platform to unveil Naia™ On The Move, the latest application for dynamic and urban living.

Naia™ On The Move

Naia™ On The Move marks the next evolution in Eastman’s Naia™ cellulosic fiber development. This new blending solution concept extends the outstanding properties of Naia™ Renew staple fiber and is designed for the light sports activities and urban lifestyle segments. Manufactured through Eastman’s molecular recycling technology, Naia™ Renew fiber incorporates 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% recycled waste materials via GRS-certified mass balance. This enables the creation of high-quality cellulose acetate fibers with a significantly reduced environmental impact.

Naia™ On The Move is an application designed for active, everyday wear, showcasing how Naia™ Renew staple fiber blends deliver next-to-skin comfort, breathability, and a soft hand feel, along with superior moisture management and quick-dry capability. Garments stay fresh throughout the day, holding their shape and resisting pilling even after repeated washes. In addition, the application supports consumers navigating urban environments where shifting temperatures, humidity, and active routines call for adaptable apparel solutions.

Third-party testing

Third-party testing confirms Naia™ Renew staple fiber can manage moisture and reduce odor more effectively than polyester, and at lower blend ratios. Furthermore, it combines well with fibers such as wool and polyester to enhance overall comfort and wearing experience. This adaptability empowers designers to create collections that are effortlessly stylish, responsibly made and always on the move.

After premiering in Shanghai, Naia™ On The Move makes its official debut in Portland. “Naia™ On The Move was born from a clear need in the market, for materials that move with the rhythm of people’s lives,” said Chad Doub, global segment leader of staple fibers for Eastman’s textiles division. “It responds to how people really live today, bringing together everyday comfort and technical performance that last throughout the day.”

Functional Fabric Fair is the perfect setting for visitors to experience Naia™ On The Move and the full Naia™ range. Attendees can visit Naia™ from Eastman at Booth 920 to discover certified fiber solutions that unite comfort, function, and a more sustainable future for textiles.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: Eastman