Chargeurs PCC: The Expansion Continues With The Introduction Of Five Key New Executives

PARIS — April 16, 2025 — Chargeurs PCC, leading global manufacturer of textiles, interlining, and inner components for apparel, continues to strengthen its global leadership with the appointment of new executives in strategic positions: Riccardo Cossu as General Manager EMEA of Chargeurs PCC and Laure Sénéquier-Crozet as General Manager of the Senfa Cilander division.

The company therefore continues the path of growth and innovation, consolidating its presence in the textile-clothing and coating sectors. The new appointments are an integral part of this evolution and are designed to create a more agile and effective organization, helping to optimise processes and support the global development and consolidation strategy.

In particular, the appointment of Riccardo Cossu is strategic in stimulating growth in a dynamic and competitive market, where international know-how and experience, especially in the field of films and bonding tapes and inner components, play an increasingly crucial role. Similarly, the addition of Laure Sénéquier-Crozet is expected to enhance the Senfa Cilander business unit’s performance, taking advantage of new technologies and the wealth of expertise developed through Cilander’s recent acquisitions.

Alongside these crucial appointments, the executive team has been strengthened with Dmitry Fedorov as Deputy CIO for Chargeurs PCC and Claudia Rovati and Elisabetta Nicoli as Global Sales Director and Supply Chain Manager of the Shirting Division, which includes the fabric brands Alumo, Brennet and Eugster & Huber.

“These appointments align with our strategy to differentiate ourselves in the textile-clothing, technical fabrics and coating industry through unique know-how and a broad product offering of the highest quality and best performance.” – Declares Gianluca Tanzi, CEO and Chairman of Chargeurs PCC .

“We aim to offer increasingly cutting-edge solutions and customised customer service. The introduction of these new executives with solid global experience will be decisive in advancing our ambitious growth strategy and consolidating Chargeurs PCC’s leading position.”

Last year, Chargeurs PCC completed the acquisition of two business units of the renowned company Cilander, internationally celebrated for its expertise in the supply of high-end fabrics, Swiss traditional excellence, and finishing solutions for complex materials. These assets, which range from top-of-the-line shirting fabrics to outdoor textiles and innovative finishing options, represent a fundamental added value for the further expansion and diversification of the company’s offerings.

Riccardo Cossu

With solid international experience, Riccardo Cossu stands out for his leadership and growth orientation.

He brings leadership experience from global companies including Framis, Avery Dennison, Johnson & Johnson.

As General Manager EMEA at Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technology, he will be responsible for the commercial strategy and expansion in the EMEA markets, building on his solid academic and professional experience, and his natural propensity for change and innovation, which are fundamental elements in facing the challenges of an ever-changing global market.

Laure Sénéquier-Crozet

With 20 years of experience in international environments, Laure Sénéquier-Crozet has developed soft skills in technical textiles, chemical and plastic industries, architecture and healthcare.

She has led sales, business development, and marketing strategies for global companies such as Serge Ferrari and Aliaxis and provided consultancy through her company to several other businesses such as Vermeiren Group and Van Genechten Packaging.

Now, as General Manager of the Senfa Cilander division, her focus will be on enhancing innovation and growth, drawing on her proven ability to build strong relationships with key accounts and seize new development opportunities.

Dmitry Fedorov

An information systems expert with over 20 years of experience in the retail, logistics, FMCG and e-commerce sectors, Dmitry Fedorov has held leadership roles in international companies such as Unilever, Carrefour and Castorama, leading digital transformation and process automation projects.

Today, as Deputy CIO of Chargeurs PCC, he is engaged in modernising information systems and optimising digital operations on a global scale.

Claudia Rovati

A professional with decades of experience in the textile industry, Claudia Rovati has held commercial and product development roles in international markets, including France, Asia, India, and the USA.

She has collaborated with leading companies such as Cotonificio Albini, Ratti, and Weba, specialising in sales strategies and key client management.

Since 2021, she has been the Sales Manager for France, India, and Asia for Alumo, Brennet, and Eugster&Huber brands. She now holds the role of Sales Director of the Shirting Division at Chargeurs PCC.

Elisabetta Nicoli

A professional with more than twenty years experience in the textile industry, Elisabetta Nicoli has held positions of responsibility in production management, supply chain and quality control.

She spent most of her career at Cotonificio Albini, where she led processes of industrialisation, optimisation, and operational management.

As Supply Chain Manager at Chargeurs PCC’s Shirting Divison, she will oversee the operational strategy, supplier management and optimisation of production processes.

Posted: April 16, 2025

Source: Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies