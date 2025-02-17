S&S Activewear Launches AllPro, An Exclusive Performance Apparel Brand

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — February 17, 2025 — S&S Activewear (“S&S”), a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in North America, announced the launch of AllPro, the company’s exclusive new brand of high-quality apparel designed for the corporate channel, teams and beyond. From school, corporate and hospitality uniforms to styles for active individuals and teams, the line features budget-friendly t-shirts, sport shirts and quarter-zips tailored for men, women and youth.

AllPro apparel features two fabric technologies designed for color durability and printability: Pro-Lock and Pro-Flex. Pro-Lock is made of 100% polyester interlock jersey manufactured using a cationic disperse dye that ensures exceptional colorfastness with a bleed-resistant print surface ideal for decorators. Pro-Flex is made with 60% polyester and 40% Sorona® for eco-friendly durability—offering superior stretch, quick-drying capabilities and a reduced environmental footprint compared to traditional performance materials.

“AllPro provides our customers with extensive color options, reliable inventory depth and innovative fabric technologies that make decorating easy and cost-effective,” said Toby Whitmoyer, Chief Commercial Officer for S&S. “Our goal is to ensure decorators can recommend an assortment of styles to their clients. Adding AllPro to our growing list of apparel brands gives our customers the versatility they need.”

The collection features size ranges from Youth XS to Adult 4XL with select styles available up to 6XL—all available in a wide range of corporate and team colors. This brand launch comes weeks after S&S’s partnership with Jaanuu that brought modern uniforms to the distributor’s line-up. S&S plans to continue its expansion of brand offerings this year.

AllPro products are available through S&S Activewear’s distribution network. For more information, visit www.ssactivewear.com/ps/allpro.

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: S&S Activewear