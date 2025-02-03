Cotopaxi Announces Key Leadership Changes To Accelerate Global Brand Growth, Innovation, And Purpose-Driven Impact

SALT LAKE CITY — February 3, 2025 — Cotopaxi, a “Gear for Good,” B-Corp adventure lifestyle brand, is proud to announce the appointment of two key leadership positions: Craig Rowley as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Sara Westbrook as senior vice president of Product & Merchandising.

These key hires come at a pivotal moment as Cotopaxi seeks to empower people to see the world and make it better, elevate its brand direction, expand across its channels — wholesale, retail, e-commerce, corporate and international — and introduce inclusive, authentic, and innovative products designed to inspire outdoor adventure while advancing its foundational mission to fight poverty both in the United States and abroad.

As Cotopaxi continues to evolve as a market leader in outdoor gear, Rowley will be responsible for steering the company’s marketing strategy with a sharp focus on elevating the brand’s presence across all consumer touchpoints. Rowley brings a wealth of experience driving innovative omni-channel marketing strategies that have driven outsized retail and e-commerce growth for brands like Nike, Mountain Hardwear, Shutterfly, Toyota, and one of Cotopaxi’s key wholesale partners, REI.

“I’m excited to work alongside our talented Cotopaxi team to continue to build our vibrant community of brand enthusiasts,” Rowley said. “Cotopaxi has always been about redefining what it means to be an outdoor brand. We are doubling down on that strategy as Cotopaxi continues to lead with bold, innovative gear and apparel to fuel adventures near and far.”

In parallel, Westbrook will lead the company’s product strategy, guiding the development of innovative, unique outdoor gear and apparel that reflects the brand’s purpose and its customers’ evolving needs. Drawing on years of experience with top-tier brands such as Marine Layer and J.Crew, Westbrook will ensure that Cotopaxi continues to deliver exceptional products that balance design, durability, and sustainability.

“Thoughtful product curation and innovation is at the heart of what we do,” said Sara. “Our team is focused on creating products that enable and welcome people to the outdoor experience while minimizing environmental impact. I’m excited to work with the team to deliver products that solve problems for our customers, evoke joy and optimism, and champion the values we stand for.”

In addition, Cotopaxi founder Stephan Jacob, who held the COO/chief technology officer role for the past 10 years is transitioning into a chief global/business development officer role. In that capacity, he will oversee the brand’s rapid growth in Canada, Europe, Asia, and LATAM as well as corporate and marketplace channels.

“These have been our founding principles since day 0 and I am beyond grateful that Sara and Craig have joined our team. Their tremendous expertise and hands-on leadership will allow us to expand Cotopaxi’s reach and impact globally during this next decade of brand building,” said Stephan.

“Product excellence and brand integrity go hand in hand,” said Lindsay Shumlas, CEO of Cotopaxi. “With Craig and Sara on board and Stephan in a global growth role, we are poised to not only expand our product offerings but also deepen the positive impact we have on the environment and the communities we serve. Their leadership will be instrumental in amplifying our mission and creating lasting change in the outdoor industry here in the US and abroad.”

Under their leadership, Cotopaxi will continue to prioritize environmental sustainability, ethical manufacturing, and a commitment to giving back. The Cotopaxi Foundation plays a crucial role in funding initiatives that center around global poverty alleviation efforts, across human rights, education, clean water, and livelihoods in the developing and developed worlds.

Posted: February 3, 2025

Source: Cotopaxi