S&S Activewear Taps Industry Veteran Eric Levin To Lead Hard Goods Division

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — November 15, 2024 — S&S Activewear (“S&S”), a technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories, announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric Levin as general manager of its newly designated Prime Line Hard Goods division.

In his role as General Manager, Levin will be responsible for leading a dedicated division focused specifically on hard goods, leveraging his extensive experience in the promotional products industry. A specialized sales team devoted to hard goods will report directly to Levin as he works closely with the executive team at S&S and alphabroder to shape the division’s strategic and organizational design.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Prime Line Hard Goods division,” Levin said. “Throughout my career, I’ve gained valuable, first-hand experience within the hard goods and decorated apparel industries. That specialized knowledge developed into a unique ability to pinpoint areas prime for growth and improvement within the business and industry at large.”

Levin brings over 33 years of industry leadership to this role, having previously founded Jetline, a successful promotional products business that merged with Prime Line in 2015. Two years later, Prime Line was acquired by alphabroder and became the supplier’s hard goods division, where Levin served as executive vice president of strategy and growth.

“We’re excited for the future of the hard goods division with Eric at the helm,” said Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear. “His expertise and strong customer relationships position us for significant growth in this new phase.”

To learn more about S&S, visit www.ssactivewear.com.

Posted: November 18, 2024

Source: S&S Activewear