JCPenney Expands Stylus™ Brand To Men’s Apparel And Accessories

PLANO, Texas — June 3, 2021 — JCPenney announced today the expansion of its Stylus™ private brand to include men’s apparel and accessories, complementing the women’s apparel assortment that successfully launched last fall. The styleisure™ brand extends beyond athleisure or activewear with versatile pieces that customers crave in their multifaceted day. Promoting equal parts style and comfort, the men’s Stylus collection includes quality T-shirts, polos, jogger pants, chinos, hoodies, bomber jackets, and shoes that can be easily mixed and matched for an effortless, put together look. The new collection is available exclusively at JCPenney in 551 of its 672 stores and on jcp.com, beginning June 3.

“As our customers begin to establish new routines for work and life, the all-day versatility of the Stylus collection delivers on comfort without sacrificing style,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Quality fabrics, thoughtful design, and modern fits make for effortless dressing from dawn to dusk.”

Ultra-soft fabrics made with pima cotton yarn, wrinkle-resistant and anti-pilling technology, and stretch wovens that move with you, give the Stylus brand its easy appeal. Purposeful details like clean design lines, perfectly placed pockets, quality construction, and a modern color palette allow customers to look and feel their best on-the-go. The men’s Stylus line is sized for all guys with fits ranging from S to 5XLT.

Following the Xersion® activewear relaunch earlier this year, the Stylus line is the next step in redefining the private brand assortment in the men’s portfolio. Expect more newness throughout the year as JCPenney continues to add new national and private brands to better serve the evolving needs of our customer.

Posted June 3, 2021

Source: JCPenney