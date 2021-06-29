Avery Dennison Announces Partnership With Browzwear To Accelerate Market-First 3D Solutions For Apparel Industry

GLENDALE, Calif. — June 29, 2021 — Avery Dennison today announced its partnership with Browzwear, a provider of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, to launch enhancements for its 3D design software suite. The partnership is the first in the industry that enables apparel designers to preview branding and material choices at the onset of the design process for seamless integration from start to finish. This change represents a paradigm shift, bringing branding and embellishments — typically a late-stage process — to the forefront of the design workflow. The software upgrade will be available on July 6 with subsequent rollouts of new features throughout 2021.

Avery Dennison is integrating a library of materials and fabrics from its own product offerings into the Browzwear suite, enhancing the design experience and accelerating timelines by providing true visual renderings of how its apparel labeling solutions will appear in the real world. Historically, the complex production processes involved in these solutions made it challenging to simulate high resolution, real-life visualizations in software. By integrating Substance by Adobe, the leading software solution for 3D texturing, with Avery Dennison’s expertise of materials, design and manufacturing, these dynamic visualizations can be produced in the Browzwear platform. Designers can now develop, preview and test four label prototypes on garments: heat transfer (for exterior embellishments), care label (for printed fabric labels), sew down label (for woven materials), and hangtag (for paper products).

“This partnership is a momentous step forward in Avery Dennison’s pursuit to deliver digital innovations that enable the apparel industry to reduce the environmental impact of operations and supply chains. Integrating our material products into Browzwear’s three-dimensional design suite enables brands to eliminate material waste, carbon emissions during transportation, and time spent waiting for samples,” said Brian Cheng, director, digital transformation, Avery Dennison RBIS. “With Avery Dennison’s material integrations into the Browzwear platform, brands can now create, customize and preview a truly unique garment from concept to completion in a fully digital environment before physical production begins.”

As a leader in the retail branding industry, Avery Dennison continues to expand its digital capabilities across the end-to-end supply chain. The move to digitize the sampling experience is a critical part of an extensive suite of enhancements designed to improve the customer experience, resulting in increased speed and efficiency, as well as bringing crucial sustainability benefits to the overall process.

“Oversampling is a serious problem in our industry,” said Rana Sidahmed, senior global director, creative and marketing, Avery Dennison RBIS. “Alongside Browzwear and Substance by Adobe, Avery Dennison is bringing innovation to our customers and the industry at large by removing barriers from the production process and driving more regenerative business practices that elevate value at every stage in the supply chain. Beyond sustainability, bringing branding to the forefront of the design process enables brands to get their products to market faster, meeting the industry’s ever-increasing need for speed.”

In support of Avery Dennison’s 2030 sustainability goals, this partnership helps move the industry toward greater digitalization and highlights a shared vision of fashion driven by demand, not surplus, by delivering a unique value that the world’s most innovative brands are looking to unlock.

“Innovation for the apparel industry is top of mind for Browzwear at all times, and partnering with a global leader like Avery Dennison that is so passionate about creative and sustainable solutions is a great fit for us,” says Sean Lane, vice president of partnerships at Browzwear. “We’re excited to work together to enhance the design experience through true-to-life renderings, and ultimately continue our mission to increase time-to-market and reduce material waste.”

Browzwear will demonstrate the new 3D embellishment and material library during two upcoming webinars for its VStitcher and Lotta 2021.2 Edition:

● July 7, 2021 – 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

● July 8, 2021 – 11 a.m. Singapore Standard Time

Posted June 29, 2021

Source: Avery Dennison