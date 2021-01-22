United Legwear & Apparel Co. Acquires The TicTacToe Brand

NEW YORK — January 22, 2021 — United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) has acquired TicTacToe, a brand of infant, toddler, and children’s legwear, accessories and apparel that has been a trusted staple in childrenswear for over 30 years.

The acquisition of TicTacToe allows ULAC to offer a wholly-owned brand to retailers who want to give their customers top-quality children’s apparel and accessories at a good value. Additionally, ULAC is developing a global licensing program across all categories in the kids’ market, from layette, infant, and toddler sets to baby blankets, underwear, toys, and more.

In the three decades that TicTacToe has served the children’s market, it’s been a go-to brand for infant socks, booties, grip-bottom socks, knee-socks, tights, school uniform legwear, and athletic legwear. In recent years, ULAC has also designed and manufactured two and three-piece toddler apparel sets and has plans to continue this program under a licensed model.

Posted January 22, 2021

Source: United Legwear & Apparel Co.