Vivien Altmann-Morelli New Director Of Texcare

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — April 22, 2026 — As of May 1, 2026, Vivien Altmann-Morelli will take over as Director of Texcare International and the associated brand Textile Care & Cleaning Technologies. In addition, the Food Technologies brand will also fall under her responsibility.

In her new role, Altmann-Morelli will oversee Texcare International in Frankfurt, the leading international trade fair for the global laundry, dry-cleaning and textile services industry. As a brand, Texcare is represented by four additional international events within the Technology Shows portfolio.

Altmann-Morelli will report to Kerstin Horaczek, Vice President Technology Shows at Messe Frankfurt Exhibition.

“Texcare in Frankfurt is the leading trade fair for the international textile care industry and a central hub for global technology leaders as well as emerging players. As an innovation platform, it provides key impulses for sustainable, efficient and future-oriented growth. I am very much looking forward to becoming part of this global network and to helping shape the future together,” says Vivien Altmann-Morelli.

The business administration graduate with a focus on sales and event marketing has been working at Messe Frankfurt since 2019. After starting as a Sales Manager in the Guest Events division, she took on the role of Coordinator Guest Events in 2023, where she managed various interdisciplinary projects. As part of the Sustainability Management team, she also played a key role in the strategic development of Messe Frankfurt’s sustainability activities.

As Director of Texcare International, she will also be responsible for the brand management of the four international events in the portfolio: Texcare Asia & China Laundry Expo, Texcare France, The Clean Show (USA), and Clean India Show. In addition, Altmann-Morelli will lead IFFA and oversee the Food Technologies brand.

She succeeds Johannes Schmid-Wiedersheim, who is pursuing new professional opportunities. He has successfully led Texcare since 2016.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH