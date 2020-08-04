United Sewing Automation Opens American Made Facemask Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — August 4, 2020 — United Sewing Automation, Inc. (USA) today announces the official opening of their new automated manufacturing facility in Mount Airy, NC to produce disposable PPE facemasks made from USA sourced materials. With the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, America’s reliance on imported PPE has caused great distress for frontline healthcare workers. In addition, the United States has been flooded with cheap inferior facemasks imported from China that do not provide the protection needed to fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As a result, USA’s ownership team took the initiative to invest in automated equipment to manufacture American made medical grade masks to provide proper protection for Americans.

Made from high quality USA sourced materials, USA’s facemasks feature a three-ply design with a built-in adjustable nose bridge and ear loop straps made of nylon and elastic cord to provide a better fit than traditional disposable masks. USA’s medical grade facemasks are tested for protection against bacterial and other airborne particulates, liquid barrier protection, breathability, and is rated as the best Class 1 for Flammability. USA’s FDA registered manufacturing facility is located in Mt. Airy, North Carolina.

“Due to the significant shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to do our part to help fill this void by manufacturing medical grade facemasks at our facility in Mount Airy,” said Ben Webb, USA’s CEO. “We’ve installed new high-tech automated production equipment that now produces large amounts of face masks quickly and efficiently. We believe that Americans deserve the highest quality facemask protection and we are committed to providing them to America’s families. Our masks are not available for export until this pandemic is over. We will continue to work until the demand is met. Our goal is to provide a mask for every face in America every time one is needed. We are all in this together.”

USA’s ownership team has many years of experience in the textile and apparel industry and had the vision in 2017 to bring apparel manufacturing back to Mount Airy, NC through automation. USA recently installed high-tech Ultrasonic welding machines and automated production equipment capable of producing 1,000,000+ facemasks per week.

