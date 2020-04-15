Colorado Sustainable Apparel Brand Kastlfel Expands Covid Fundraising Efforts By Donating Free Reusable Face Masks

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — April 15, 2020 — Kastlfel, supplier of sustainably manufactured and printed apparel for destination resort and specialty retail, continues to retool its product offerings and printing capabilities. On March 27th, 2020 the company launched its Rise Up and Loc k Down Fundraising campaign supporting the Colorado COVID Relief Fund (“CCRF”). The updated program now includes a fabric face mask at no charge with every garment sold. 50% of all online garment sales will continue to be donated to CCRF.

“This week we received the $10,000 advance from the SBA EIDL, for a loan that could be in six figures. We were also approved for a PPP loan,” said COO Will Glennie. “We were proactive in applying for these lifeline loans in concern for our staff, and in the coming months we will see how these funds can help. A week ago, we designed a face mask pattern and print template, and today we have requests for thousands of masks where they are needed,” Glennie continued.

Kastlfel embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that never stops innovating. Sustainability is engrained in the DNA of the company, and drives the financial, social and environmental sensibilities of the brand. Today marks a commit ment to adapt its business model once again toward the combined goals of providing important non-medical masks to resort/destination operators, expanding its fundraising initiatives and getting Coloradans back to work at Kastlfel. Human health and safety are the number one concern today, but the changing environmental and financial landscape of a post COVID-19 world are also a concern.

“I think about the challenges we will face in the coming months and years. I don’t know what the new normal will be, but as leaders we need to start thinking about it now,” said Jerry Wheeler, CEO. “Our resort business might not return until 2021, and we might be printing masks for the foreseeable future to stay in business and support our staff. However, with the expanded use of disposable gloves and masks, waste will increase, and we will need to innovative again to address these problems. Trying to solve for COVID today and beyond, that’s what keeps me up at n ight,” Wheeler stated.

The revised fundraising effort now includes a free fabric face mask with each t-shirt purchase. 50% of all online garment sales will be donated to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. View the collection at Rise Up & Lock Down. Mask packages can also be purchased online at Rise Up & Lock Down and $0.50 of each mask will be donated to the CCRF. For businesses Kastlfel is offering custom branded masks and a variety of reusable mask styles are available. For every 100,000 masks sold to businesses Kastlfel will donate 1,000 masks to those in need.

Posted April 15, 2020

Source: Kastlfel