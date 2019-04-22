A&E Displays Focus On The Future In 9th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — April 22, 2019 — American & Efird (A&E) — a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles and a manufacturer and distributor of industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles — announced its Earth Day release of its 9th annual, Corporate Sustainability Report, “A Focus on the Future.” Highlighting its annual progress in environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility, A&E measures its performance against goals outlined within its Eco-Driven® program, the Ten Threads of Sustainability, with a mission of ensuring that future generations will have a great place to live and work.

“A&E has a long heritage, built on the manufacturing and distribution of quality, premium thread products and responsible manufacturing,” said A&E President Chris Alt. “We are excited to share with you the accomplishments achieved and challenges faced over the last 12 months in this important area for our company. We remain committed to holding ourselves accountable to our customers and stakeholders as we conduct our business in a transparent and ethical fashion.”

A&E is well-known throughout the textile industry for its leadership roles in innovation, quality, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility initiatives, supporting many of the world’s top industrial and consumer brands with premium, ethically made thread products. A&E continues to abide by its pledge to create a better world through responsible corporate actions, environmentally protective efforts, and numerous contributions to the communities in which it operates.

This year’s notable Sustainability Highlights include the following:

Water Stewardship Recycled and reused over 2 billion liters of wastewater at global operations since 2013 41% reduction in global water consumption (liters per kg of thread) since 2006

Recycling and Waste Reduction 100% Zero-Waste-to-Landfill status at 16 global manufacturing operations and support facilities in 2018, with five other operations recycling more than 90% of byproducts and created waste



Global Carbon Footprint and Energy Conservation* 13% reduction of global carbon footprint (CO2e in kg per kg of thread) since 2006 11% reduction in global power consumption (KwH per kg of thread) since 2006 45% of A&E’s global energy portfolio for steam production consisted of renewable fuels in 2018



Categories addressed in this report include: Global Carbon Footprint, Water Stewardship, Energy Conservation, Sustainable Packaging, Recycling and Waste Reduction Social Responsibility, Employee Health and Safety, Sustainable Products, Product Stewardship, Sustainable Packaging, and Supply Chain Sustainability.

To view and download the full 2018-2019 Sustainability Report: A Focus on the Future, please visit www.amefird.com/sustainability.

Posted April 22, 2019

Source: American & Efird (A&E)