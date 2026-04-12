Spinnova Begins Trial Runs At Woodspin Demo Factory And Prepares To Restart Production

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — April 9, 2026 — Spinnova’s plans to restart production at Woodspin’s demo factory are progressing. Trial runs will be started at the demo factory, with a particular focus on improving production efficiency. Most of the technological solutions to be tested during the trial runs have already been proven to work at a smaller pilot scale. Based on the results achieved in the trial runs, the company’s goal is to restart production on a larger scale during 2026.

“Our aim is to proceed with the ramp-up of the demo facility step by step, and the upcoming trial runs are an important step towards starting actual production. With the trial runs now starting, we aim to validate the technological solutions tested at a smaller pilot scale to improve production efficiency and fibre quality. This is a key phase in delivering SPINNOVA® fibre to customers and scaling our technology to an industrial level, which is the direction we are heading”, says Spinnova’s CEO Janne Poranen.

In October 2025, Spinnova acquired full ownership of the demo factories of Woodspin Oy and Suzano Finland Oy (currently Spinnova Refining Oy), which together form the infrastructure and equipment for producing SPINNOVA® fibre and preparing its raw material (MFC, microfibrillated cellulose).

Posted: April 12, 2026

Source: SPINNOVA PLC