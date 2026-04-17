Lower CO2, Stronger Bonds: Indorama Ventures Enables Customers’ Performance At Techtextil

BANGKOK, Thailand — April 15, 2026 — At this year’s Techtextil in Frankfurt/Main (Germany), Indorama Ventures focuses on three key customer requirements shaping material innovation across the textile and nonwovens industries:

Textile- and Packaging-recycled staple fibers and filament yarns, driving the industry’s shift toward circularity Bio-based offerings enabling significant reduction in CO 2 emissions as drop-in solutions High-performance binder fibers for superior bonding efficiency and reduced cost-in-use

Backed by established regional supply chains, Indorama Ventures continues to support customers with reliable, scalable solutions.

This is particularly critical in today’s disrupted global markets. At the same time, the company enables customers to achieve sustainability targets without compromising performance.

deja™ is Indorama Ventures’ product brand family supporting customers to reduce carbon emissions at virgin-like performance. Fibers and yarns made from pre- and post-consumer textile and packaging waste are available in a wide range of colors, cross-sections, and functionalities for application in sportswear, footwear, automotive interiors, workwear, and more.

strongaTM is Indorama Ventures’ product brand family supporting customers’ needs for strength in highly demanding applications, such as construction, filtration, automotive, and industrial end-products. Among a broad portfolio of bicomponent staple fibers are those for use in air-laid and air-lay processes forming thermal bonded absorbent structures and flexural or hard compressed composite structures.

Meet the team in hall 9.0, booth A80/A82

Visitors to Techtextil on April 21-24 are invited to connect with Indorama Ventures’ commercial and technical teams in hall 9.0, booth A80/A82 to discuss sustainability roadmaps and material selection for end-consumer needs ahead.

Posted: April 17, 2026

Source: Indorama Ventures PCL