Textile‑To‑Textile Recycler Circulose Joins Spinnova’s Ecosystem To Accelerate Technology Scale‑Up

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — March 3, 2026 — Textile‑to‑textile recycler Circulose joins Spinnova’s ecosystem (consortium) to help advance the scale‑up of Spinnova’s technology. Spinnova has actively sought partners to accelerate commercial scale‑up, and Circulose, as a key player in textile recycling, strengthens the ecosystem by providing a raw material that is in high demand across the industry.

As a pioneer in circularity within the fashion industry, Circulose recycles cellulosic‑rich textile waste using a patented process to convert discarded textiles into dissolving pulp. Produced entirely from pre‑ and post‑consumer textile waste, this pulp can be used to manufacture regenerated fibres such as viscose, lyocell, and viscose filament.

Through this collaboration, it is intended to integrate CIRCULOSE® pulp into Spinnova’s ecosystem as a feedstock for producing new textile fibres. Unlike the chemical regeneration processes used for traditional man‑made cellulosic fibres, Spinnova’s mechanical technology enables the partners to turn CIRCULOSE® into a new biobased textile fibre without harmful chemicals or dissolving in the fibre‑spinning process. In addition, CIRCULOSE® pulp can be integrated into Spinnova’s process at 100%, eliminating the need for blending with virgin pulp and enabling higher recycled content in the final fibre.

Spinnova has successfully trialled spinning CIRCULOSE® pulp into textile fibre already in 2023, and together the partners have explored its performance in yarn spinning and fabric weaving. With the now‑announced collaboration, Spinnova and Circulose will further integrate the pulp into Spinnova’s process, expanding the offering available to other partners within the ecosystem.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Spinnova. We strongly believe that innovation will enable man-made cellulosic fibers to play a bigger role in textiles than it does today. Spinnova is a great example of this – it is not only a sustainably produced fiber but also offers attractive performance properties. We’re excited to support their scale-up by enabling SPINNOVA® fiber production to be not only natural and bio-based, but also circular”, comments Jonatan Janmark, the CEO at Circulose.

“We are happy to welcome Circulose into Spinnova’s ecosystem. Together, their textile waste‑based pulp and our patented process enable a unique circular solution and bring innovative fibre production closer to commercial scale. With our technology, CIRCULOSE® pulp can be turned into cotton‑like textile fibres instead of viscose. As demand for high‑quality textile waste‑based materials grows, this partnership allows Spinnova to secure valuable circular raw materials while supporting Circulose in expanding the use of its pulp into new, lower‑impact fibres”, says Spinnova’s CEO, Janne Poranen.

Posted: March 3, 2026

Source SPINNOVA PLC