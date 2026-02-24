UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Launches New Goals In Sustainability Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 24, 2026 — Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today released its FY2025 Sustainability Snapshot. The Snapshot highlights UNIFI®’s progress on the growth of the REPREVE platform and commitment to circular materials.

The company celebrated a huge milestone in the Snapshot, hitting 1 billion T-shirts’ worth of textile and yarn waste transformed through the REPREVE platform including: REPREVE Takeback™, ThermaLoop™ Insulation, REPREVE ReCirculate™, and REPREVE Nylon. This growth continued after UNIFI launched globally available circular polyester products made from textile waste in insulation and white filament earlier this fiscal year.

In the Snapshot, UNIFI introduced a new goal, aiming to recycle 65 billion plastic bottles by FY2030. This goal aligns with the previously established FY2030 goals, including transforming the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts’ worth of textile and yarn waste.

The Snapshot demonstrates that UNIFI continues to reduce its impact on greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and raw material consumption each year through the continual growth of the REPREVE platform and responsible manufacturing.

“Our sixth annual sustainability publication demonstrates our commitment to ‘Waste Nothing’,” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI. “UNIFI’s momentum is driven by its innovation, launching multiple new sustainable products and expanding its product portfolio. We continually push boundaries in recycling, waste reduction, and innovation to make recycled and circular manufacturing available globally and at scale.”

UNIFI’s 2025 Sustainability Snapshot highlights include:

1 billion T-shirts’ worth* of textile and yarn waste recycled, on track to reach 1.5 billion T-shirts’ worth by FY2030;

46 billion plastic bottles diverted from landfills, progressing towards UNIFI’s new goal of 65 billion bottles recycled by FY2030;

Zero noncompliant water discharges across local municipalities and per national regulation;

REPREVE accounted for 31% of FY2025 revenue and targeting over 50% by FY2030; and

UNIFI named one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025” in Fashion and Apparel.

The Snapshot reaffirms UNIFI’s enduring commitments to environmental progress and supporting global brands in achieving circularity and sustainable materials goals.

For more details, access the full Snapshot visit: https://unifi.com/sustainability/esg Except where otherwise noted, the Snapshot has been guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

*“T-shirt equivalents” refers to the weight of material equal to that of a single polyester T-shirt.

For more information on UNIFI and the REPREVE platform, please visit www.unifi.com and www.repreve.com.

Posted: February 24, 2026

Source: Unifi, Inc.