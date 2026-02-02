Rieter Completes Acquisition Of Barmag

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — February 2,2026 — Rieter has successfully completed the acquisition of Barmag as of February 2, 2026. This strategically important acquisition makes Rieter the world’s leading system provider for natural and synthetic fibers. Barmag will be consolidated as of February 2, 2026, and integrated into the Rieter Group as the “Man-Made Fiber” Division.

The management of Barmag will remain with the company. Georg Stausberg will continue to lead the division and report to Thomas Oetterli, CEO of Rieter. At the same time, he will join the Group Executive Committee.

The transaction is financed by the capital increase completed in October of last year as well as by long-term bank loans. In addition to substantial cash reserves in its operating units, Rieter also has a significantly increased revolving credit facility at its disposal.

Thomas Oetterli, CEO of Rieter: “Barmag’s know-how is a perfect fit for Rieter and will accelerate profitable growth as well as strengthen our market leadership in the important region of Asia. The acquired filament know-how will help to expand our areas of expertise as a system provider and further advance automation and digitization solutions”

“This is the start of a successful future together and an important milestone in the implementation of our corporate strategy.”

Posted: February 2, 2026

Source: Rieter Holding Ltd.