Lenzing AG To Become Majority Owner Of TreeToTextile AB And Accelerates Industrialization Of New Fibers

LENZING , Austria / STOCKHOLM — February 2,2026 — The Lenzing Group is taking another strategic milestone by acquiring a controlling majority in the Swedish innovation company TreeToTextile AB. This step strengthens Lenzing’s position as a leading provider of sustainable, wood‑based specialty fibers and expands its innovation pipeline with a highly scalable, patent‑protected technology platform. The transaction is executed through the issuance of new shares.

TreeToTextile represents the next major technological leap in cellulosic fiber production – following the development of viscose in the early 20th century and Lenzing’s own Lyocell technology in the 1990s.

The process offers a significantly improved sustainability profile, attractive cost advantages, and broad applicability across textile and nonwoven markets. With the majority acquisition, Lenzing underscores its commitment to consistently advancing its premiumization strategy and further expanding its leadership position in the global specialty fiber market.

“TreeToTextile is among the world’s most advanced next‑generation fiber technologies and represents the most promising development on the market. Since our initial investment in 2025, the collaboration between the innovative TreeToTextile team and Lenzing’s fiber experts has enabled significant technological progress. We are fully committed to the joint scale‑up and commercialization. H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, and Stora Enso, will continue to support this path as minority shareholders, contributing valuable market and consumer perspectives,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, COO of Lenzing Group. LSCS Invest also reaffirms its confidence in the joint technology platform through its long‑standing commitment since the foundation of the company and continued role as a shareholder.

“Innovation at industrial scale requires time, expertise, and strong partnerships. Lenzing Group’s increased ownership is a clear endorsement of our technology and our ambition to become a major player in the global fiber market,” says Dr. Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile.

The transaction enables an accelerated scaling of the new technology. Lenzing plans a significant increase in production output at the existing demonstration plant in Nymölla, Sweden, as well as the preparation of the first industrial‑scale facility. In addition, the company expects operational synergies from an even closer collaboration.

Posted: February 2, 2026

Source: The Lenzing Group