Lenzing AG Announces New Leadership And Establishment Of Executive Committee

LENZING, Austria — December 9, 2025 — Lenzing AG today announced that Rohit Aggarwal, Managing Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of Lenzing AG, has informed the Supervisory Board of his decision to resign from his position due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026.

To support a smooth transition, Mr. Aggarwal will remain with Lenzing AG as an advisor to the company until end of September 2026. The Supervisory Board expresses its appreciation for Mr. Aggarwal’s leadership and contributions during his tenure.

Following Mr. Aggarwal’s departure, Lenzing AG will be led by a three-member Managing Board. As part of the company’s continued organizational development and in support of its refined premiumization strategy, Lenzing AG will establish an Executive Committee (ExCo) consisting of six members. The ExCo will include the three members of the Managing Board and will be complemented by Lenzing’s senior commercial managers Patricia Sargeant (Nonwovens Fibers), Yann Lepage (Textile Fibers) and Anton Putz (Pulp). The introduction of the ExCo

is designed to support Lenzing’s strategic focus on commercial opportunities in high-performance fiber segments with the objective of reinforcing the company’s position as the leading integrated premium supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers.

The process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated by the Supervisory Board and an appointment will be announced at the appropriate time.

Patrick Lackenbucher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Rohit Aggarwal for his commitment and for the progress achieved under his leadership, including the successful execution of the performance program, a sharpened strategic focus, and improved profitability. Structural profitability remains a key objective, and the Managing Board will continue its relentless focus on improving Lenzing’s competitive position, its financial performance and long-term value creation in order to strengthen Lenzing’s position as a global market leader in sustainable cellulosic fibers.”

Based on the business performance to date and the current market outlook, the Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance 2025 and expects year-on-year growth in EBITDA in 2025.

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: The Lenzing Group