Arclin Agrees To Buy DuPont’s Aramids Business

Arclin, Alpharetta, Ga., has entered a definitive agreement to acquire DuPont’s Aramids business, including the Kevlar® and Nomex® brands, for approximately $1.8 billion. The deal expands Arclin’s portfolio into aerospace, electrical infra-structure, electric vehicles, defense and personal protection, complementing its existing positions in construction, infrastructure and transportation. About 1,900 employees will transfer with the business. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, pending approvals.

“We are confident that under Arclin’s leadership, these businesses will continue to thrive and expand their impact in new industries and applications,”said Lori Koch, DuPont CEO.

2025 Quarterly Issue IV